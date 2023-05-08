Storyation Wins Best Gift Group’s Content Marketing Program

Following a competitive bid, Storyation has been appointed as the content marketing agency for Best Gift Group, Australia’s leading hospitality marketing and gifting brand with 55 years in the industry.

Storyation’s appointment is a first for Best Gift Group, with a focus on building out its digital content across a range of owned, earned and paid channels, as well as commercialising content assets and creating paid partnerships with other brands.

As one of Australia’s most well-established content agencies, Storyation’s first priority is to elevate the Group’s Best Restaurants content program into a more emotive and distinct offering, with a rigorous data-led content and commercial strategy at the core of its remit.

Commenting on Storyation’s appointment, Best Gift Group’s CEO Rajneen Arora said, “Storyation’s ability to bring together data insights, strategic thinking and identify commercial opportunities impressed us from the outset.

“As Best Gift Group looks to reassert Best Restaurants as a leading provider of food content, it’s imperative we have an agency team who understand the value of audience insights to develop niche food and restaurant-related content.”

Storyation’s general manager Andrés López-Varela (lead image) said, “The dedication that Best Gift Group has to developing unique digital and social content and its aspiration to be a category leader is why our team wants to work with them.

“Brands that combine the clarity of data insights with the audience-led flair of journalistic storytelling are best placed to create content that builds engaged audiences and converts more customers. We’re beyond excited to get to work on delivering this type of content for Best Restaurants and its audiences.”