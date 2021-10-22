Spinal Life Encourages Australians Living With Disability to “Take Life Back” In First Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Queensland-based non-profit Spinal Life has released its first brand campaign in partnership with Melbourne creative agency 10 Feet Tall.
Founded 60 years ago by three friends living with paraplegia and quadriplegia, Spinal Life is a non-profit dedicated to empowering people living with a physical disability. It’s a committed team of support workers, allied health professionals and people with lived experience all working towards changing the way that disability is perceived, while also advocating for a fairer Australia.
Featuring the likes of a former professional BMX rider Renee Junga, and The Voice contestant Tim McCallum, ‘Take Life Back’ aims to shine a light on the dozens of inspirational athletes, singers, parents and more who don’t let their physical disabilities hold them back from leading full lives.
‘Take Life Back’ went live over the weekend, and the campaign is set to run across TV, radio, digital and social platforms.
Jack Railton-Woodcock, creative director at 10 Feet Tall says: “It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to work with a client that does such important work in the community. That’s not something we get to do all that often in this industry. Our goal was simple: to show the world what Spinal Life can do, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team for coming together from all corners of the country, against all odds, to make that happen.”
Louisse Brady, head of marketing at Spinal Life says: “The term ‘authenticity’ has become over used in the disability community, but for us this was a critical aspect of the campaign….the campaign needed to reflect human insight. At the moment of diagnosis or injury, customers and employees with lived experience said they felt their dreams and hopes for the future had disappeared. Our role as an organisation is to help however we can to assist people to get back to doing what they love…whatever is important for them. This is at the heart of the Take Life Back campaign”.
Ross Duncan, executive manager member services at Spinal Life says: “It’s so exciting to be able to deliver our first integrated brand campaign. The board and executive can’t wait for the campaign to go to market. We are absolutely thrilled with the campaign and could not have possibly delivered a campaign of this quality without the outstanding talent of our partners 10 Feet Tall. Their commitment, passion and collaboration with our partner, MK Media, made the whole process seamless.”
Client: Spinal Life
Head of Marketing: Louisse Brady
Executive Manager Member Services: Ross Duncan
Brand and Marketing Manager: Karen Gear
Talent
Tim McCallum
Renee Junga
Katie Hammond
Jimmy Hammond
Agency: 10 Feet Tall
Executive Creative Director: Stuart Black
Managing Director: Joseph Meseha
Strategic Director: Dominic Carrico
Creative Director: Jack Railton-Woodcock
Client Services Director: Eva Nowicki
Production: Loveology Films (QLD)
Director: Hannah Ariotti
Producer: Danielle Redford
Director of Photography: Caleb Ware
Stills Photographer: Jason Starr
Photography Assist: Corey Schweikert
1st AC: Lachlan McGilp
2nd AC: Lilli Corrias-Smith
Gaffer: Glenn Jones
Hair & Makeup: Desiree Vogelsang
Sound Recordist: Sam Lowe
Safety Supervisor: Dan Weaver
Post-Production: Monster & Bear (VIC)
Post-Production Producer: Maria Perdomo
Editor: Amadea Hare
Sound Design & Mix: Adrian Horsman
Colour Grade: Sam McCarthy
Music sourced via Soundstripe
Additional vocals by Tim McCallum
