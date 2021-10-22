Spinal Life Encourages Australians Living With Disability to “Take Life Back” In First Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall

Spinal Life Encourages Australians Living With Disability to “Take Life Back” In First Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Joseph Meseha
By Joseph Meseha
SHARE
THIS



Spinal Life Encourages Australians Living with Disability to “Take Life Back” In First Campaign With 10 Feet Tall.

Queensland-based non-profit Spinal Life has released its first brand campaign in partnership with Melbourne creative agency 10 Feet Tall.

Founded 60 years ago by three friends living with paraplegia and quadriplegia, Spinal Life is a non-profit dedicated to empowering people living with a physical disability. It’s a committed team of support workers, allied health professionals and people with lived experience all working towards changing the way that disability is perceived, while also advocating for a fairer Australia.

Featuring the likes of a former professional BMX rider Renee Junga, and The Voice contestant Tim McCallum, ‘Take Life Back’ aims to shine a light on the dozens of inspirational athletes, singers, parents and more who don’t let their physical disabilities hold them back from leading full lives.

‘Take Life Back’ went live over the weekend, and the campaign is set to run across TV, radio, digital and social platforms.

Jack Railton-Woodcock, creative director at 10 Feet Tall says: “It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to work with a client that does such important work in the community. That’s not something we get to do all that often in this industry. Our goal was simple: to show the world what Spinal Life can do, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team for coming together from all corners of the country, against all odds, to make that happen.”

Louisse Brady, head of marketing at Spinal Life says: “The term ‘authenticity’ has become over used in the disability community, but for us this was a critical aspect of the campaign….the campaign needed to reflect human insight. At the moment of diagnosis or injury, customers and employees with lived experience said they felt their dreams and hopes for the future had disappeared. Our role as an organisation is to help however we can to assist people to get back to doing what they love…whatever is important for them. This is at the heart of the Take Life Back campaign”.

Ross Duncan, executive manager member services at Spinal Life says: “It’s so exciting to be able to deliver our first integrated brand campaign. The board and executive can’t wait for the campaign to go to market. We are absolutely thrilled with the campaign and could not have possibly delivered a campaign of this quality without the outstanding talent of our partners 10 Feet Tall. Their commitment, passion and collaboration with our partner, MK Media, made the whole process seamless.”

Client: Spinal Life

Head of Marketing: Louisse Brady

Executive Manager Member Services: Ross Duncan

Brand and Marketing Manager: Karen Gear

Talent

Tim McCallum

Renee Junga

Katie Hammond

Jimmy Hammond

Agency: 10 Feet Tall

Executive Creative Director: Stuart Black

Managing Director: Joseph Meseha

Strategic Director: Dominic Carrico

Creative Director: Jack Railton-Woodcock

Client Services Director: Eva Nowicki

Production: Loveology Films (QLD)

Director: Hannah Ariotti

Producer: Danielle Redford

Director of Photography: Caleb Ware

Stills Photographer: Jason Starr

Photography Assist: Corey Schweikert

1st AC: Lachlan McGilp

2nd AC: Lilli Corrias-Smith

Gaffer: Glenn Jones

Hair & Makeup: Desiree Vogelsang

Sound Recordist: Sam Lowe

Safety Supervisor: Dan Weaver

Post-Production: Monster & Bear (VIC)

Post-Production Producer: Maria Perdomo

Editor: Amadea Hare

Sound Design & Mix: Adrian Horsman

Colour Grade: Sam McCarthy

Music sourced via Soundstripe

Additional vocals by Tim McCallum

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 feet tall Spinal Life

Latest News

Tinkerbell Is Putting Vegemite On Pizza
  • Marketing

Tinkerbell Is Putting Vegemite On Pizza

Over the years, VEGEMITE has been largely misunderstood across the globe, with Aussies often having to defend the spread and detail exactly “how to” best enjoy the stuff. But as it turns out, Australians have been getting it wrong this whole time! VEGEMITE and Thinkerbell ventured to food mecca New York to recruit Brooklyn Master […]

Subway Makes Return To High Seas With ‘Sink A Sub’ Battleship Game
  • Campaigns

Subway Makes Return To High Seas With ‘Sink A Sub’ Battleship Game

Subway has this week, officially launched its digital game Sink A Sub, with the first $10,000 prize already being awarded to a lucky recipient in Queensland. Subway’s Sink A Sub game is a user-friendly experience based on the infamous naval war board game Battleship. It was successfully launched for the first time in 2020 as […]

NITV Appoints Peter Noble To General Manager
  • Media

NITV Appoints Peter Noble To General Manager

National Indigenous Television (NITV) has announced the appointment of Peter Noble as general manager, to support the continued growth and evolution of the channel dedicated to First Nations voices and perspectives. Noble (pictured) a proud Girramay and Bandjin man, joins NITV with more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry, working across content disciplines […]

Queen Of Aussie Pop Culture Abbie Chatfield Signs Podcast Deal With LiSTNR
  • Media

Queen Of Aussie Pop Culture Abbie Chatfield Signs Podcast Deal With LiSTNR

Reality TV star, influencer and unabashed over-sharer Abbie Chatfield has signed with SCA to bring her hugely popular and fiercely candid podcast, It’s A Lot to Australia’s biggest audio content creator –  LiSTNR. Chatfield’s never been afraid to call out bad behaviour or tell it like it is. And that’s just what people love about […]

Sydney Headshots; Daniel Sommer Photography; Sydney Headshot Photographer; Daniel Sommer
  • Marketing

Cheetah Digital Announces Major CM Group Merger

CM Group, a portfolio of martech companies focused on multichannel digital marketing, today announced its merger with Cheetah Digital under the CM Group name. The merger expands and enhances both CM Group’s and Cheetah Digital’s ability to deliver innovative email, omnichannel, personalization, and loyalty solutions. The combined company will own a broad array of technologies […]

Smart Accelerates CTV Growth Ambitions Via Publica Partnership
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Smart Accelerates CTV Growth Ambitions Via Publica Partnership

Independent ad tech platform Smart has announced a new partnership with connected TV (CTV) ad platform Publica to accelerate its growth ambitions. The integration is a major step in Smart’s commitment to building a scaled, vertically-integrated TV advertising platform for media buyers and sellers following its recent acquisition of global premium CTV demand-side platform (DSP) […]

Edge Creates First Local Campaign For Nevro, “I Am Not My Pain”
  • Campaigns

Edge Creates First Local Campaign For Nevro, “I Am Not My Pain”

Independent creative agency Edge has launched Nevro’s first local campaign, “I am not my pain”. Nevro is a medical technology company offering innovative solutions to chronic pain. Their HFX therapy has been available in Australia since 2011 and is a form of spinal cord stimulation (SCS), where an electrical device is implanted surgically near the […]

IPG Unveils “Remarkable” 15% Q3 Growth
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Unveils “Remarkable” 15% Q3 Growth

With COVID behind it and no gigantic meteors on the horizon, Interpublic predicting healthy growth into 2022.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pinterest Announces New Tools, Features and Experiences For Users
  • Media

Pinterest Announces New Tools, Features and Experiences For Users

Pinterest has introduced a new suite of creator and Pinner products and experiences globally, as the platform continues to evolve to become home for the next generation of creators. At its second annual Pinterest Creators Festival, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Storm Reid.  Pinterest creators Kerin Rose Gold, Wendy’s World, Henri Purnell, Carolina Gelen and […]