Spinal Life Encourages Australians Living With Disability to “Take Life Back” In First Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall

Spinal Life Encourages Australians Living with Disability to “Take Life Back” In First Campaign With 10 Feet Tall.

Queensland-based non-profit Spinal Life has released its first brand campaign in partnership with Melbourne creative agency 10 Feet Tall.

Founded 60 years ago by three friends living with paraplegia and quadriplegia, Spinal Life is a non-profit dedicated to empowering people living with a physical disability. It’s a committed team of support workers, allied health professionals and people with lived experience all working towards changing the way that disability is perceived, while also advocating for a fairer Australia.

Featuring the likes of a former professional BMX rider Renee Junga, and The Voice contestant Tim McCallum, ‘Take Life Back’ aims to shine a light on the dozens of inspirational athletes, singers, parents and more who don’t let their physical disabilities hold them back from leading full lives.

‘Take Life Back’ went live over the weekend, and the campaign is set to run across TV, radio, digital and social platforms.

Jack Railton-Woodcock, creative director at 10 Feet Tall says: “It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to work with a client that does such important work in the community. That’s not something we get to do all that often in this industry. Our goal was simple: to show the world what Spinal Life can do, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team for coming together from all corners of the country, against all odds, to make that happen.”

Louisse Brady, head of marketing at Spinal Life says: “The term ‘authenticity’ has become over used in the disability community, but for us this was a critical aspect of the campaign….the campaign needed to reflect human insight. At the moment of diagnosis or injury, customers and employees with lived experience said they felt their dreams and hopes for the future had disappeared. Our role as an organisation is to help however we can to assist people to get back to doing what they love…whatever is important for them. This is at the heart of the Take Life Back campaign”.

Ross Duncan, executive manager member services at Spinal Life says: “It’s so exciting to be able to deliver our first integrated brand campaign. The board and executive can’t wait for the campaign to go to market. We are absolutely thrilled with the campaign and could not have possibly delivered a campaign of this quality without the outstanding talent of our partners 10 Feet Tall. Their commitment, passion and collaboration with our partner, MK Media, made the whole process seamless.”

Client: Spinal Life

Head of Marketing: Louisse Brady

Executive Manager Member Services: Ross Duncan

Brand and Marketing Manager: Karen Gear

Talent

Tim McCallum

Renee Junga

Katie Hammond

Jimmy Hammond

Agency: 10 Feet Tall

Executive Creative Director: Stuart Black

Managing Director: Joseph Meseha

Strategic Director: Dominic Carrico

Creative Director: Jack Railton-Woodcock

Client Services Director: Eva Nowicki

Production: Loveology Films (QLD)

Director: Hannah Ariotti

Producer: Danielle Redford

Director of Photography: Caleb Ware

Stills Photographer: Jason Starr

Photography Assist: Corey Schweikert

1st AC: Lachlan McGilp

2nd AC: Lilli Corrias-Smith

Gaffer: Glenn Jones

Hair & Makeup: Desiree Vogelsang

Sound Recordist: Sam Lowe

Safety Supervisor: Dan Weaver

Post-Production: Monster & Bear (VIC)

Post-Production Producer: Maria Perdomo

Editor: Amadea Hare

Sound Design & Mix: Adrian Horsman

Colour Grade: Sam McCarthy

Music sourced via Soundstripe

Additional vocals by Tim McCallum