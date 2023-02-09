Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR

Kya de Rome
By Kya de Rome
Krispy Kreme has appointed Sling & Stone as its agency of record following a competitive pitch process. 

The partnership will see Sling & Stone work closely with Krispy Kreme to deliver the brand platform of Joymaker, creating more joyful and generous experiences for Aussies and Kiwis, as the pioneering doughnut retailer looks to grow ambitiously across both markets.

Sling & Stone has developed a creative strategy that will inject Krispy Kreme into everyday moments that creates emotional connections, executed through multiple channels including earned media, partnerships, activations and extensive influencer and social work. 

Kasi Talbot, global head of consumer, Sling & Stone, said: “Krispy Kreme is an ambitious brand that has constantly reinvented itself for today’s culture. Known worldwide for its creative and joyful marketing, they perfectly fit our mission of working with brands shaping the future of how we live and play.

“Krispy Kreme is a partner that truly values and delivers on creative work. We have some incredible integrated marketing campaigns lined up this year and are proud to add them to Sling & Stone’s growing consumer and social portfolio.”

Aimee Cutajar, head of marketing, Krispy Kreme, added: “Sling & Stone really understood our brand and value proposition, delivering a creative and out of the box pitch. They were the stand out agency when assessing our options and the calibre of the team made it an easy choice for us. 

“Finding an agency that not only has the expertise but also a strong alignment in values and culture was important to us — Sling & Stone ticks all the boxes.”

