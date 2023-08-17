SCA Revenue Falls 3.7% As It Battles “Challenging” Market Conditions

SCA’s revenue fell slightly year-on-year as its audio revenue was partially offset by challenges in the regional TV market.

Its overall revenue fell to $505.6 million for the 2022/2023 financial year, compared to $524.9 million the year prior. Its broadcast radio revenue of $372.8 million remained flat year-on-year.

SCA reported a full-year EBITDA of $77.2 million which was down 12.2 per cent on the $87.9 million the year prior.

Despite challenging market conditions, things were looking positive in the audio sector.

It outperformed the market in all audio segments – growing its revenue share from 8.8 per cent to 12.1 per cent.

SCA maintained its overall audio revenues and increased its metro revenue radio share by 0.6 per cent to 27.2 per cent.

Meanwhile its LiSTNR revenue increased 36 per cent and reduced its EBITDA loss by the year by over 30 per cent.

Things were more challenging in the regional TV market as challenges in the second half of the year led to a 14.5 per cent drop in revenue.

Cost control led to a 1.3 per cent reduction in non-revenue related expenses.