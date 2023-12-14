SBS National Sales Director Andrew ‘Mudge” Mudgway Resigns After 5 Years

Andrew Mudgway has resigned as national sales director at SBS after five years at the broadcaster.

The role is being moved to Sydney from Melbourne and Mudgway and his family are unable to relocate.

Mudgway has been central to SBS’s commercial success over the past five years – and has been particularly instrumental in the On Demand and BVOD space.

Before joining SBS in October 2018 he was at Fairfax Media where he was national agency sales director and Victorian sales agency director before that.

He has also held roles at Initiative and SCA.

In an email to staff, director of media sales at SBS, Adam Sadler, said “As we finish another big year in SBS Media I wanted to let you know about a major change that will be happening in the sales leadership team in 2024. We’ve made the difficult decision to relocate the role of National TV and Digital Sales Manager back to Sydney”.

Sadler said he has “worked shoulder to shoulder with Mudge” and added that he has been a “key player” in the company’s commercial success.

He went on”As you all know, he has some of the best relationships, with both clients and agencies, in the market and has led a high performing sales team “.