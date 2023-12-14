SBS National Sales Director Andrew ‘Mudge” Mudgway Resigns After 5 Years

SBS National Sales Director Andrew ‘Mudge” Mudgway Resigns After 5 Years
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Andrew Mudgway has resigned as national sales director at SBS after five years at the broadcaster.

The role is being moved to Sydney from Melbourne and Mudgway and his family are unable to relocate.

Mudgway has been central to SBS’s commercial success over the past five years – and has been particularly instrumental in the On Demand and BVOD space.

Before joining SBS in October 2018 he was at Fairfax Media where he was national agency sales director and Victorian sales agency director before that.

He has also held roles at Initiative and SCA.

In an email to staff, director of media sales at SBS, Adam Sadler, said “As we finish another big year in SBS Media I wanted to let you know about a major change that will be happening in the sales leadership team in 2024. We’ve made the difficult decision to relocate the role of National TV and Digital Sales Manager back to Sydney”.

Sadler said he has “worked shoulder to shoulder with Mudge” and added that he has been a “key player” in the company’s commercial success.

He went on”As you all know, he has some of the best relationships, with both clients and agencies, in the market and has led a high performing sales team “.

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Andrew Mudgway SBS

Latest News

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic
  • Advertising

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic

It’s the bane of brands and media buyers around the world over. Getting eyes on traditional forms of advertising in communities that are hard to reach. It was a dilemma aged-care provider Arcare needed to overcome. In a ground-breaking move to connect with communities in the Sunshine Coast, Balnarring and Point Lonsdale, areas traditionally difficult […]

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards
  • Media

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards. These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA […]

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency
  • Marketing

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency

A dynamic new MarTech SaaS software company called ConversionCow has hit the market with the mission of helping small businesses deliver more enhanced sales messaging to customers, with the conversion rates to show for it. ConversionCow is a low-cost yet high-volume solution that acts as a smart salesperson entirely customisable to how and when customers interact […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Media

Searchr TV Streaming Guide To Launch Next Month

The Searchr guide will launch next month, combining all free-to-air and many paid providers. Searchr aggregates and hosts all Australian free-to-air providers, ten of the biggest and best-known local and international paid streaming platforms, and has partnered with LeadStory for breaking news content, all in one user-friendly application. By completely eliminating the need for any […]

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!
  • Advertising

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!

Based on new business wins, it'll be more than watery punch & a cocktail frankfurt at these agency Christmas parties.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia
  • Media

We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia

FMCG and QSR brand/digital agency We Are Sprout has teamed up with best-selling cookbook creators Two Raw Sisters to highlight this NZ duo in Australia. Announcing the partnership on Instagram, We Are Sprout said: “We are very excited to announce We are Sprout have partnered with the very clever NZ duo the @tworawsisters on an […]

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker
  • Media

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC. ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA. The highest placed ABC […]

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split
  • Media

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split

Much like talent shows not doing much for people's music careers, MAFS also doing little for contestants' love lives.