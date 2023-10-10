Samsung Apes Romeo & Juliet In Odd Spot About Text Messaging

For years now, iPhone users have derided those who dare to use a phone manufactured by any other brand for the ugly green bubbles displayed during their text conversations.

Android phones use a communication system known RCS, it’s a newer, improved communication system to SMS, which Apple refuses to move away from.

Google has been haranguing Apple for a while and trying to get the aloof iPhone manufacturer to swap to RCS. However, Samsung has now decided to join the fight with its new Romeo & Juliet-inspired spot.

While trying to tug at the heartstrings, Samsung seems to have missed a beat. In William Shakespeare’s tragic original, the eponymous protagonists (spoiler alert) both end up dead. It hardly seems fitting for an ad talking up the benefits of closer ties.

Will the ad and the campaign make any difference? Probably not. But, the eternal feud between Samsung and Apple — not too dissimilar to the Montagues and Capulets — always fills column inches.