Remarkably, 100 Million People Use Bing Every Single Day

Bing has reached 100 million daily active users — and Microsoft said that much of the growth has come from its BingAI search engine.

“We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president & consumer chief marketing officer, in a blog post.

According to Mehdi, a third of Bing’s users are new to the software and they are attracted to Edge’s improved experience such as having Bing search and create in the Edge sidebar. The main draw, of course, is its improved search. Mehdi said that Bing has received “significant” jumps in relevancy due to the introduction of its Prometheus model.

Engagement is up, as well. Bing users are engaging in roughly three chats with its AI tools per session. More than 45 million total chats since the preview began. 15 per cent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content.

On mobile, Answers and Chat have seen a 6X increase in the daily active users from pre-launch levels.

“It’s been an amazing 30 days and the team is energized to continue to iterate and improve Bing and Edge to deliver the next generation of search and what we hope becomes your trusted copilot for the web,” said Mehdi.

Of course, Bing is still small fry when it comes to Google. To be sure, 100 million daily active users is not to be sniffed at but Google has more than one billion.