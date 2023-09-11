QMS Snares Ex-oOh!media Staffer Tim Murphy For Executive Leadership Role

QMS has announced Tim Murphy has been appointed to its executive leadership team. Based in Melbourne, he will join QMS in February 2024.

Murphy is a highly accomplished and respected media executive with over 16 years’ experience in the out of home sector, most recently as chief sales officer at oOh!media. He is joining QMS in a newly created role. QMS has said more information about his role and responsibilities will be announced soon.

QMS CEO, John O’Neill, said: “Tim is one of the best in the business. He has a proven track record of developing and leading high-performance sales teams, with a commitment to fostering excellent client relationships and delivering significant revenue growth. He has been a champion of the digital out of home sector, making him the perfect fit for QMS.

“Tim will take on a newly created role at QMS, one that will complement the strengths of our existing executive sales leaders and help shape our company for the next exciting phase of growth.”

 

 



