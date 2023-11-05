QMS Restructures Sales Management Team

Leading digital outdoor company QMS today announced changes to its sales management structure to reflect the experience, skills and innovation needed to capitalise on the organisation’s growth trajectory and accelerate its vision for the future.

The structure takes effect in February and sees Tim Murphy join the executive team in the new role of chief sales officer, with the responsibility for leading the sales function across the entire national QMS network, including the City of Sydney, to further streamline QMS’ focus on solution-based selling.

Murphy is a highly accomplished and respected media executive with over 16 years of experience in the out-of-home sector, most recently as chief sales officer at oOh!media. He commences on Monday, 5 February 2024.

Alex Kerley continues in his role as chief revenue officer, leading QMS’ national and state-based sales teams (Agency, Independent and Direct) to deliver excellent customer service and drive revenue growth across the QMS product portfolio.

Mark Fairhurst, in his role as executive general manager, will continue to oversee and manage the preeminent City of Sydney portfolio from a strategic business development, commercial and operational perspective, as well as maintaining responsibility for QMS’ trading function, including partnerships, pricing strategy and analytics.

Finally, Sara Lappage will expand her current customer-based operations role to assume full chief operating officer responsibilities. This expanded remit will see her responsible for the organisation’s corporate operating functions, as well as its marketing, research, strategy and insights teams.

Fuelled by its ongoing investment in digital innovation, strategic asset development and data-led creativity, QMS chief executive officer, John O’Neill (lead image) said the changes were driven by the need to implement a structure to support this growth moving forward.

“This enhanced management structure enables us to maximise our next phase of growth. It is designed to position QMS for the long-term, allowing us to adapt to changing market trends and to embrace innovation. It is about fostering a culture of growth and excellence that will see us rise to new challenges, seize opportunities, and ensure our continued success and the success of our clients” said O’Neill.

“These appointments, along with the broader Executive Team, will ensure that we have the right leadership and amazing teams throughout the business to champion this change”.