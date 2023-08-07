QMS Digitises the Gold Coast

QMS has announced it has completed the digital conversion of 40 street furniture panels on the Gold Coast, providing marketers and agencies with the ability to further extend the reach and influence of their digital OOH campaigns in the region.

This latest investment by QMS in its premium digital network means it now delivers 150 screens with prominent coverage throughout key regions such as Palm Beach, Burleigh Heads, Broadbeach, Surfers Paradise and major arterials in the Gold Coast metropolitan area. With proximity to major retail centres, new digital screens have also been installed around the Pacific Fair, Robina and Harbour Town shopping precincts.

The additional digital locations were strategically identified to capitalise on new growth areas as well as existing high audience locations to ensure clients have an influential presence throughout Southeast Queensland.

The latest upgrade follows the recent expansion of QMS’ digital large format assets in Queensland with the addition of 20 new sites around Brisbane and the Gold Coast, expanding its digital large format footprint by almost 70 per cent since November 2020.

QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, said the rollout of the new digital screens has been welcomed by clients, with brands including Saint Laurent, Stan, James Squire, Hahn, Paramount+, Village Roadshow, CBA, Peters, Uber Eats, The Star, Westpac and Dreamworld already embracing the digital capabilities of the new assets.

“Queensland is a priority market for QMS, and the upgrade of our Gold Coast digital street furniture network is another demonstration of our commitment to delivering premium, best-in-class digital solutions for our clients – offering greater flexibility, an increased opportunity for creative innovation and the ability for brands to influence through impact,” he said.

“The Gold Coast is already the sixth largest economy in Australia. With a population that is expected to jump by 35 per cent over the next 12 years*, our expanded digital screen network is a fantastic platform for marketers to capture the attention of, and engage with, consumers in one of the most dynamic and fast-growing parts of Australia.”