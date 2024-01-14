Premier League Match Disrupted By Weird Promo Stunt

Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Fulham was disrupted over the weekend when six men, dressed in green velvet blazers stood up, saluted, read copies of the bible and brushed their teeth.

The men, situated behind the management dugouts on the halfway line, were enlisted to promote the upcoming spy film Argylle.

People were brushing their teeth at the Chelsea-Fulham game 😂🦷 pic.twitter.com/nRb3ukWCxR — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 13, 2024

Why? Chelsea’s American owner Tod Boehly also owns a production company involved in the creation of the film.

The promo extended further with Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino being accompanied by an Argylle action figure during his pre-match press conference. Chelsea’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez was pictured walking into training with an Argylle backpack.

During the match, fans reportedly shouted “sit down” at the mystery men and pundits were left unimpressed at the spectacle. Former England and Arsenal defender Martin Keown was not impressed, complaining on talkSPORT radio: “In the middle of an important game? Come on…”

The game certainly was important for Chelsea and Boehly with the team sitting ninth in the Premier League, having lost eight of their 21 games, conceding 31 in the process and being some way adrift of their Champions League target. Before the start of the season, Boehly’s side spent some €467.80 million (around $AU765 million) on new players.

After the game, Pochettino said: “I was aware. It didn’t impact the spectacle. Football is open to many different businesses and many things can happen. It did not affect the professionals on the pitch. It’s nice for the fans, nice to see the promotion of the film and Argylle looks very good. Hope they will invite me to the premiere.”

Fans, however, were less than impressed with some taking to social media.

One supporter said: “Shocking. Not a serious football club anymore.”

Another wrote: “What does this have to do with Chelsea?”

A third put: “What has my club turned into?”

Argylle is due to be released on 1 February.

Lead image credit: Clive Rose/GettyImages