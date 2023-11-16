Piano Playing Cat Brutally Destroys Dreadful Christmas Advert

Cats and Christmas have rarely got on. Moggies famously attacking tinsel-ladened Christmas trees to their owner’s horror.

Enter new festive work for Mars Petcare’s cat food brand Temptations where a piano playing feline manages to steal the show.

The work of London agency Adam&eveDDB, the spot goes fully 70s retro with singing duo the Armstrong Sisters belting out a cheesy rendition of “Deck The Halls” to a TV audience only to have it ruined by the cat’s lack of musical ability.

There’s a lot of pot shots going on here – social media’s obsession with piano playing cats, bad Christmas ads and 70s high camp – and the message kinda gets lost in the noise.

However, it may appeal to cat lovers or even cat haters for that matter. Watch the work below: