“Peak Cringe”: Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Goes Full Dag In Crypto Twitter Video

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister – Randi Zuckerberg – has dropped a new video on Twitter championing women’s success in web3 and the cryptocurrency realm, to the tune of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”.

You’re likely already asking yourself two questions, “Wait, half-man, half-data-processing unit, Mark Zuckerberg, has siblings?” And “Can said machine offspring sing?” Yes and yes (sort of) to both.

Randi Zuckerberg is a former Facebook director of market development, and a prominent businesswoman who is also founder and CEO of social media firm, Zuckerberg Media, and creator of children’s TV show, Dot. And maybe that’s where Zuckerberg should have left it.

Despite the inarguable fact she possess slightly more tolerable vocal chords than the average person, that doesn’t really  translate to having pizzazz, being down with the kids, or being able to read the sociocultural room.

While many Twitter users praised her recent video – in which she sings, “Where all gonna make it!” while dressed in kitschy 80s clothing, with a backup duo of “cool” rocker chicks – plenty more reacted with amusement and embarrassment.

“My god the lizards are multiplying,” tweeted one user.

“PEAK CRINGE,” tweeted another.

But perhaps the most biblically brutal takedown of all came from a presumedly Ukrainian user who tweeted that – despite being in a bomb shelter – Randi Zuckerberg’s video had actually made their day even worse.

As though the cryptocurrency world didn’t have enough negative press, a multi-millionaire high on her own supply has come in to rain on everyone’s parade in the name of championing women’s role in the tech, crypto and web3 realms.

While its undoubtedly a great cause, Randi Zuckerberg’s hilariously lame execution in the form of a daggy 80s-inspired video smacks of the Steve Buscemi “How do you do fellow kids?” meme, but without a hint of irony.

