oOh!media Appoints Former Yahoo Boss Paul Sigaloff As Chief Revenue & Growth Officer

oOh!media has today announced the appointment of highly experienced media executive, Paul Sigaloff, to the newly created role of chief revenue and growth officer.

A proven sales and digital transformation leader, Sigaloff joins oOh! as the Out of Home sector continues to record growth and oOh!, as the industry’s largest Out of Home media company, continues its rapid transformation to being a digital first business.

Sigaloff has spent more than 20 years at leading Australian, UK and global media brands, transforming legacy businesses into future focussed, digitally enabled ones, heading sales teams to drive growth, and building a deep understanding of complex media channels and audience engagement.

Reporting to CEO Cathy O’Connor, the newly created position encompasses all sales and revenue operations, in addition to product strategy. Sigaloff will also oversee the connected platform strategy to ensure oOh! develops its technology and processes in line with the needs of the customer.

O’Connor said: “As oOh! evolves into a digitally led business we want the leadership in place that continues to extend our capabilities and focus on the future. Paul is a strong strategic thinker with a track record in growing media brands, developing new markets and delivering revenue outcomes across technology-driven environments.

“His appointment aligns with our strategy to provide advertisers and agencies with a frictionless ecosystem and to further capitalise on the significant growth opportunities that exist within the OOH sector, particularly in the areas of programmatic and digital. I’m delighted to welcome someone of Paul’s calibre to the oOh! team and look forward to working with him to realise our vision.”

As VP head of APAC at Yahoo!, Sigaloff was responsible for launching Yahoo! in Australia and New Zealand following the demerger between Seven West Media and Yahoo! and leads the advertising technology business across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

As national sales director at Fairfax Media he scaled its digital and sales business before moving to the Metro Division where he was responsible for transforming and integrating its digital, print and magazine businesses as general manager, digital and national sales director – delivering a year-on-year increase in online revenues. He has also held senior sales director roles at Global Radio, Channel 4, and Virgin Media in the UK. In 2021 he was appointed a board member of Australia’s media/marketing industry social purpose organisation, UnLtd, and is a former board member of the IAB.

Sigaloff said: “What once could be called a traditional advertising medium, Out of Home is innovating at speed. Under Cathy’s leadership, oOh!’s strategic direction aligns directly with my background with legacy and tech-driven media, and there are significant opportunities to grow the business across all areas. Along with oOh!’s sales teams, which happen to be some of the best working in media, I’m excited to bring my experience to help transform oOh! across its go-to-market and product strategy to realise these ambitions.”

He joins oOh! on May 15.

In other movements, oOh!’s chief sales officer, Tim Murphy, will leave the company in the coming months to pursue other career opportunities. O’Connor added: “We have been in discussions with Tim recently about his role within the company. We respect that he has decided that it’s time for a break before he considers his next opportunity, outside of oOh!

“Tim has been a popular and long serving member of the oOh! team for over 16 years. We would like to thank him sincerely for his outstanding contribution to the company and wish him the best for the future.”