oOh!media Appoints Former Yahoo Boss Paul Sigaloff As Chief Revenue & Growth Officer

oOh!media Appoints Former Yahoo Boss Paul Sigaloff As Chief Revenue & Growth Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



oOh!media has today announced the appointment of highly experienced media executive, Paul Sigaloff, to the newly created role of chief revenue and growth officer.

A proven sales and digital transformation leader, Sigaloff joins oOh! as the Out of Home sector continues to record growth and oOh!, as the industry’s largest Out of Home media company, continues its rapid transformation to being a digital first business.

Sigaloff has spent more than 20 years at leading Australian, UK and global media brands, transforming legacy businesses into future focussed, digitally enabled ones, heading sales teams to drive growth, and building a deep understanding of complex media channels and audience engagement.

Reporting to CEO Cathy O’Connor, the newly created position encompasses all sales and revenue operations, in addition to product strategy. Sigaloff will also oversee the connected platform strategy to ensure oOh! develops its technology and processes in line with the needs of the customer.

O’Connor said: “As oOh! evolves into a digitally led business we want the leadership in place that continues to extend our capabilities and focus on the future. Paul is a strong strategic thinker with a track record in growing media brands, developing new markets and delivering revenue outcomes across technology-driven environments.

“His appointment aligns with our strategy to provide advertisers and agencies with a frictionless ecosystem and to further capitalise on the significant growth opportunities that exist within the OOH sector, particularly in the areas of programmatic and digital. I’m delighted to welcome someone of Paul’s calibre to the oOh! team and look forward to working with him to realise our vision.”

As VP head of APAC at Yahoo!, Sigaloff was responsible for launching Yahoo! in Australia and New Zealand following the demerger between Seven West Media and Yahoo! and leads the advertising technology business across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

As national sales director at Fairfax Media he scaled its digital and sales business before moving to the Metro Division where he was responsible for transforming and integrating its digital, print and magazine businesses as general manager, digital and national sales director – delivering a year-on-year increase in online revenues. He has also held senior sales director roles at Global Radio, Channel 4, and Virgin Media in the UK. In 2021 he was appointed a board member of Australia’s media/marketing industry social purpose organisation, UnLtd, and is a former board member of the IAB.

Sigaloff said: “What once could be called a traditional advertising medium, Out of Home is innovating at speed. Under Cathy’s leadership, oOh!’s strategic direction aligns directly with my background with legacy and tech-driven media, and there are significant opportunities to grow the business across all areas. Along with oOh!’s sales teams, which happen to be some of the best working in media, I’m excited to bring my experience to help transform oOh! across its go-to-market and product strategy to realise these ambitions.”

He joins oOh! on May 15.

In other movements, oOh!’s chief sales officer, Tim Murphy, will leave the company in the coming months to pursue other career opportunities. O’Connor added: “We have been in discussions with Tim recently about his role within the company. We respect that he has decided that it’s time for a break before he considers his next opportunity, outside of oOh!

“Tim has been a popular and long serving member of the oOh! team for over 16 years. We would like to thank him sincerely for his outstanding contribution to the company and wish him the best for the future.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Paul Sigaloff

Latest News

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]

Has This Enigmatic UK Streetwear Brand Made One Of 2023’s Best Ads?
  • Advertising

Has This Enigmatic UK Streetwear Brand Made One Of 2023’s Best Ads?

UK streetwear brand Corteiz might have released one of the best adverts of the year, directed by Walid Labri through production company DIVISION. The almost three-minute-long ad depicts a world in which Corteiz’s upcoming Nike Air Max 95 collaboration doesn’t happen. News reporters around the world fire out story and naturally, chaos ensues with Corteiz’s […]

Microsoft Launches Marketing AI To Make Your Job Easier
  • Technology

Microsoft Launches Marketing AI To Make Your Job Easier

Microsoft has launched Dynamics 365 Copilot, a suite of AI tools, including specific tools for marketing teams. Using Copilot in Dynamics 365 Marketing, users will be able to describe a customer segment in their own words to create a target segment with the query assist feature. Dynamics 365 Copilot can also provide some inspo for […]

2023 MFA Awards Launches Today
  • Media

2023 MFA Awards Launches Today

Still got your 2022 MFA Awards entry handy? Be ahead of the queue here with this and a cheeky bottle of Liquid Paper.

HubSpot Launches ChatSpot.AI To Help Marketers Speed Up Work
  • Technology

HubSpot Launches ChatSpot.AI To Help Marketers Speed Up Work

CRM platform Hubspot has jumped on the AI bandwagon, launching ChatSpot.AI and a Content Assistant to help marketers get their work done faster. The familiar-sounding ChatSpot.AI helps marketers complete a variety of menial tasks, from adding companies to databases, creating reports, and drafting personalised comms for customers, launched today in a public alpha setting. The […]

Woolies Picks Komo To Build Digital Engagement Hub For Aussie Netball Kids
  • Campaigns

Woolies Picks Komo To Build Digital Engagement Hub For Aussie Netball Kids

Woolworths will launch another digital engagement hub with Komo Technologies, via M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, to educate young Aussie netballers on the role of nutrition in sport. The new engagement hub is part of the supermarket’s “Pick Fresh, Play Fresh” positioning and is the second time that it and Komo have worked together. The […]

Cancel Your Netflix Subscription And Win A Funlab Fun Pass -Mango & DDB Melbourne
  • Advertising

Cancel Your Netflix Subscription And Win A Funlab Fun Pass -Mango & DDB Melbourne

Mango and DDB Melbourne have teamed up with Funlab, the brand behind the likes of Strike Bowling and Holey Moley – to encourage Aussies to unsubscribe from mindless streaming platforms and instead subscribe to Fun Pass, a subscription service for real-life fun. According to Funlab’s research, thirty five per cent of Aussies have three or […]

Spikes Asia Shortlist Announced With 78 Aussie Nominees
  • Advertising

Spikes Asia Shortlist Announced With 78 Aussie Nominees

Spikes Asia has revealed the shortlists for its 24 awards, with 78 pieces of work from Australian agencies nominated. The awards recognise the best creative work from across the Asia-Pacific region, covering agencies from New Zealand to India and Canada. You can check out all of the shortlisted work here. The winners for most of […]

A Wise Choice: How Wise Rebranded Itself With An Inclusive & International Outlook
  • Marketing

A Wise Choice: How Wise Rebranded Itself With An Inclusive & International Outlook

The company formerly known as TransferWise has undertaken a complete rebrand, with help from UK agency Ragged Edge. B&T sat down with Claire Grinton, the startup’s director of brand and creative to find out more about the change from a straight-laced blue brand to a more colourful, expressive set of creatives. “It was important for […]

A Button Click Away From Catastrophe -Tower & Bastion Shine Collaboration
  • Advertising

A Button Click Away From Catastrophe -Tower & Bastion Shine Collaboration

Tower returned to screens last night with the latest execution of its creative platform featuring a mayhem-filled TVC reminding Kiwis they can rest easy knowing Tower has them covered no matter life throws their way. Bastion Shine drew on the highly relatable insight that in the age of technology, we are all but a wrong […]