oOh! Pinches Cassandra Cameron From JCDecaux

oOh!media has appointed JCDecaux’s Cassandra Cameron to a newly created group director – network strategy role.

Cameron had previously served as JCDecaux’s executive general manager – revenue strategy and operations. In her new role, she will drive commercial network strategy, transforming how oOh! continues to grow its commercial investments across the largest Out of Home network.

She will also generate and execute new strategies to optimise network profitability as oOh! moves towards a digital-first future.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! said: “I am delighted that oOh! continues to attract the industry’s top talent to our business. We focus hard on ensuring we have the right capabilities and experience as we continue to transform our business and lead the Out of Home industry towards a digital first future. This newly created role is critically important to the ongoing success and evolution of oOh! in a media sector that is growing rapidly. Cassandra has extensive industry experience, combined with strong market relationships, and is the perfect person to drive our commercial network strategy into the future.”

With more than 13 years out-of-home experience, Cameron has held senior leadership positions at both APN Outdoor and JCDecaux in roles spanning finance, revenue strategy, operations, programmatic, pricing, and monetising OOH inventory. She is also a member of the IAB’s Digital OOH Council.

Cameron said: “It’s an exciting time to be in OOH, with the increasing digitisation of inventory and the launch of a new audience measurement tool MOVE 2.0 next year. I am passionate about the sector and can’t wait to join Robbie and the oOh! team to continue growing and optimising their extensive network.”

Cameron started in the role today.