Online Retailer Returns To In-Person Events This July

Online Retailer Conference & Expo, Australia’s largest e-commerce event, is back to being in person in 2022 and features an exciting line-up of panellists and speakers to keep you up-to-date on online retail trends and tech developments.

Having been held online for the last two years thanks to covid-19 restrictions, Online Retailer will finally return to a full scale, face-to-face event on July 20-21 at the International Convention Centre Sydney.

The event is a must-attend milestone of the calendar year for anyone interested in ecommerce and B2B, with speakers from across the industry, a large expo showcasing 130+ leading solution providers, plenty of free to access content including: morning keynotes, Tech Talks, Australia Post Retail Foundations, Live Podcasts, and many networking events, plus the inaugral Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards night to cap off the two-day event.

The highlights of this year’s speaker list includes RM Williams chief technology officer, Nathan Alexander; Chris Smith, founder and CEO of BIG Esports; senior economist at Westpac, Matthew Hassan; Samantha Law, senior digital growth & innovation manager, AJE; Anna Forster, co-founder and chief sustainability nerd at THE PURPOSE AGENTS plus; WooliesX GM of everyday market, Mark Mansour; Emma Lewisham, co-founder of LEWISHAM SKINCARE; and Priscilla Koukoui co-founder, Power Women NFT.

In total, over 110 speakers will be presenting over the course of the event, and there will be a B2B-specific stream available to bring insight into the potential engagement and maximising of sales B2B can offer your company.

Some of the key highlights to keep an eye out for include:

CX-Led Digital Transformation with Michael Gillespie

It’s no secret that online marketing is becoming an increasingly competitive environment, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic, and customers sit at the very core of the digital market. In this session, Domino’s group chief digital and experience officer, Michael Gillespie, shares some of his 20+ years’ worth of experience in digital strategy, including how he helped to revolutionise Domino’s online platform into an industry leader.

CxO Retail Leader’s Panel including Rocky Scopelliti, Julie Mathers & more

Customer experience is a critical part of digital sales and marketing, and covid has only accelerated businesses adopting online options across all sectors. In this panel, which includes futurologist Rocky Scopelliti and founder of FLORA and FAUNA Julie Mathers, you can expect to hear plenty about innovations and challenges faced by leading retail CxOs and the future of the industry for 2022 and beyond.

Next-Gen Retail Tech – Reimagining CX with Kirsten Kore, Shane Lenton & more

The question on everyone’s lips when it comes to eCommerce is: how can you stay relevant to customers expectations while also keeping up-to-date with new technologies and trends? Speakers including Kirsten Kore, founder of Designerex, and Shane Lenton, chief information and digital officer for CUE, delve into creative consulting, growing your company fast, and pathing the eCommerce journey for your customers.

Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards (ORIAS)

The big finale of the Online Retailer event and the best chance for some glitz and glamour in the industry, the Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards celebrates excellence in ecommerce, recognising the top performers of the industry; and this year includes a celebration of the 2021 finalists to boot! An awards night you definitely won’t want to miss.

Tickets to the long-awaited return of the Online Retailer Conference & Expo are available via the official website, and include options ranging from free registration to the expo, $99 +GST for a Retail Elevate Workshop Ticket, and $1,599 for a 2 Day All Access Conference Pass.

For more information, make sure to reach out to chris@rocketcomms.com.au and phil@rocketcomms.com.au.