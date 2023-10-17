Omnicom Reports Healthy 3.3% Organic Growth Despite “Economic Uncertainty”

New York-based Omnicom is the latest holding company to report its Q3s, reporting organic revenue growth of 3.3 cent to $US3.58 billion ($A5.6B) in the quarter to September 30. This was slightly up on the predicted $SU3.55 billion ($A5.5B).

In its report, Omnicom called out its “advertising and media, precision marketing and healthcare disciplines” as its best performers.

Omnicom CEO John Wren said the “year-to-date organic growth of four per cent remains in line with our full-year expectations, which reflects the resiliency of our business even in periods of economic uncertainty”.

Nearly half of Omnicom’s revenue comes from the US, with Europe as its second-largest market.

Shares in the company fell one per cent in trading after the bell on Tuesday, having dropped more than six per cent so far this year.

“Omnicom continued to post strong profitability and earnings growth in the quarter, and our recent business wins validate the benefits of our client strategy in this rapidly evolving marketplace.

“We are very well positioned for a recovery in business conditions, with a strong balance sheet and leading creativity in all of our service disciplines.”