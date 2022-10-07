New Data Shows 44% Of Marketers Use Spreadsheets To Manage Influencer Partnerships

HypeAuditor’s latest survey of marketers globally reveals that 44 per cent of respondents rely on Google spreadsheets to manage their partnerships with influencers and only a third (33 per cent) rely on dedicated influencer marketing platforms, while a tenth (10 per cent) stated they use CRM platforms.

The survey also revealed that researching relevant content creators to work with is the most time-consuming aspect of influencer marketing for 58 per cent of marketers. Negotiating contracts ranks second for 12 per cent of them, and working with influencers on content comes third, for 10 per cent of respondents. For the wide majority (57 per cent), running sponsored posts is the most popular type of campaign.

Overall, from start to finish (that is, from the initial message sent to the influencer, to the posting of content and final payment), a typical collaboration can take 4 weeks for 32 per cent of marketers, while some (22 per cent) revealed it can take up to two months, overall.

To gain in efficiency and speed, 54 per cent of marketers wish they could identify and contact more than one influencer at a time, while 45 per cent said that tracking different statuses, when managing multiple relationships with influencers at once, would help them be more efficient.

To coincide with the publication of this new data, HypeAuditor has launched MyNetwork, an innovative CRM platform for businesses and marketers to manage their influencer campaigns for free. The platform combines all the key features already available on the HypeAuditor platform into one main hub to enable influencer marketing teams to better collaborate between themselves.

MyNetwork aims to become the standard when it comes to effectively managing relationships, being the only CRM platform available online for free. The brand-new platform seeks to replace the often-laborious process of managing multiple partnerships with hundreds of influencers all at once, ensuring relationship building becomes easier and more effective, while removing the need to switch between various software applications.

What’s more, within the platform, users can easily:

Track relationships with influencers, including coordinating notes and data about influencers to share amongst teams, avoid duplicating outreach and create custom workflows.

Monitor progress and results with live tracking the process at all stages of the journey.

Contact multiple influencers in one click.

Sync messages from influencers automatically with Gmail.

Alex Frolov, CEO of HypeAuditor, said: “When considering that by the end of the year, the influencer marketing industry is going to weigh $16.4 billion, it is astonishing to learn that the majority of marketers rely on rudimental tools, such as spreadsheets, to manage their partnerships with content creators.

“As influencer marketing is turning into a mature sector, it is crucial that marketers have the right tools to run more efficient campaigns, otherwise brands can’t expect to get the true value of influencer marketing.”