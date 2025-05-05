New Business Winners: WPP Scrubs Up With L’Oréal, 72andSunny Checks Out With Big W

Thanks to ANZAC Day and Easter, we had a shorter month in April. Great for relaxing, bad for new business. Still, despite the reduced number of days, there were some noteworthy wins from across the industry.

As ever, we’re rounding up the top account wins in our monthly New Business Winners column. First, a few that didn’t make the podium cut. The Havas Media Network had a tasty win, picking up Perfetti Van Melle brands Chupa Chups and Mentos. Elephant Room won the performance account for Salvos, too. On the creative side, It’s Friday and Enigma picked up the work for NGM banks Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent. The General Store also won the creative account for shoe brand Aquila.

But onto the podiums.

Media Agencies

Bronze – Hatched

Hatched picked up the media account for travel experiences booking platform Klook in April as part of its new agency village. The other villagers include Paper Moose on creative, The Attention Seeker on social and Lucid on PR.

“After many months of planning, discussions, and onboarding, we’re excited to bring our newly minted agency village together as we continue to scale our brand-building efforts in ANZ. During our selection process, we explored agencies that demonstrated creative thinking, an ability to understand our target audience and truly collaborative, like-minded people. We believe we’ve assembled nimble, dynamic and talented teams who mirror our love for travel and passion for growth,” Klook’s senior marketing manager ANZ, Mia Bacarro said.

“From the moment we met Mia and the team, it was clear Klook was the kind of brand Hatched wanted to partner with. Great people, a dynamic business and a genuine focus on the customer experience. This is evidenced by their Klook Kreator program – connecting people to travel experiences in ways that feel accessible and celebrate what’s really possible when you travel,” Danni Dimitri, managing partner and head of strategy at Hatched said.

Silver – Match & Wood

Wek now it’s a new win, but Match & Wood’s $20 million retention of the Snooze media account is not to be sniffed at.

The account covers media strategy, planning, and buying across traditional and digital media first moved to Match & Wood in 2022 after 14 years with Starcom. The agency said its reappointment follows two years of year-on-year sales growth.

“At Snooze, we conduct periodic reviews to ensure we are delivering the most effective, competitive, and cost-efficient media strategy for our franchise network. Over the past two years, Match & Wood has partnered with us to drive consistent year-on-year sales growth, and our working relationship has never been stronger. Their strategic expertise, efficiencies, and communication have been outstanding, and we are absolutely thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to building on our shared success,” said Doni Davies, general manager of marketing and ecommerce at Snooze.

Gold – WPP

In the middle of April, WPP consolidated its hold on L’Oréal’s influencer work, becoming the agency of record for all the 32 L’Oréal brands.

The move marks a major shake-up in L’Oréal’s influencer operations—and an even bigger win for WPP. B&T understands the account is worth more than $30 million. It also consolidates work previously spread across more than 25 agencies.

As such, it created WPP Beauty Labs to pick the best talent, technology, and expertise from across the WPP network bringing together the best capabilities from Wavemaker, GroupM and Ogilvy PR, to deliver that promise.

The team takes on the responsibility of full-service influencer management, ensuring greater consistency, strengthened governance and compliance, and empowering L’Oréal’s brands to focus on strategic brand building.

“This collaboration with WPP is dedicated to driving innovation, transformation, and excellence in the content and advocacy space. Under this partnership, WPP Beauty Tech Labs will go beyond day-to-day brand activities, streamlining operations, enhancing brand strategies, and providing valuable industry insights. It will also enable L’Oréal to scale its influencer marketing activity, tapping into new markets, connecting with diverse communities in more meaningful ways, and strengthening its position as a leader in the beauty industry,” said Georgia Hack, chief digital and marketing officer, L’Oréal ANZ and CMO Power List member.

Creative Agencies

Bronze – GAME Creative

Right at the start of the month, GAME Creative announced that it had refreshed the brand for Hello Fresh’s Every Plate brand after it won the creative account.

Chloe Painter, director of brand marketing at EveryPlate, praised GAME Creative’s work: “GAME has been amazing to work with from start to finish. The evolution of the EveryPlate brand is simple, bold, and really exciting. The brand is no-fuss, accessible, and all about simple, tasty meal kits.”

Normally, we’d call this a tasty win. But might it be an amuse-bouche to a bigger win? The boutique creative shop also won Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby and the Super Rugby Pacific business in late ‘24.

Silver – Paper Moose

With Hatched handling the media, Paper Moose has taken up the mantle on Klook’s creative.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Klook’s agency village, collaborating with a dynamic group of independent agencies to drive incredible results for Klook. This first campaign sets the scene for building awareness across Australia & New Zealand with the launch of a new brand platform. We love working with challenger brands and like-minded agency partners and are looking forward to what is to come,” Nick Hunter, founder and CEO of Paper Moose said.

Gold – 72andSunny

But there could only be one winner. Woolies-owned Big W appointed 72andSunny at the start of April, taking on developing Big W’s ongoing brand and creative strategy — as well as integrated retail and brand campaigns that extend through earned, social media, and brand experience.

M&C Saatchi had been the incumbent and had held the account since 2017. It’s still working as the main agency on Woolies’ creative.

Vanessa Rowed, marketing director at Big W, told Mumbrella 72andSunny’s optimism and strong customers insights, coupled with “innovative creative thinking”, made it the “perfect partner” for the business.

“We look forward to working closely with the 72andSunny team as we celebrate Big W as the everyday family champion,” she said.

Rowed, of course, is on her way out. A week prior, B&T revealed that Rowed was departing Big W for Yum! brands, the parent company of KFC and a handful of other brands. A spokesperson for Big W confirmed Rowed’s resignation and pending departure to B&T.