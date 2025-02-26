So with the help of our friends at the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), we’ve picked the cream of the marketing crop. These are the leaders that all of us in the industry would do well to learn from—whether that’s from their clarity of vision at a time when everything seems so hazy or their relentless pursuit of excellence.

There’s a broad swathe of industries represented in the 2025 Power List with grocers, telcos, insurers, FMCG brands and more. But what you’ll see is that all of them are driving their respective brands forward, carving out market share as well as a share of minds when audiences are ephemeral and money is expensive. They are the ones putting meat on the table for their businesses and getting the attention of consumers when their minds could very well be elsewhere.

Speaking of attention, we’re delighted to partner with atn for the CMO Power List this year. The team there know how to stand out amongst a crowded market and deliver real cut-through for their clients. We are indebted to the talents of the team at Made In Katana, whose studios, photographers, stylists and producers made this our best-looking Power List yet. Together, we whittled down an unwieldy list of marketers in Australia to reach this final 20. They are the pinnacle of marketing in Australia.

It would be easy to pick this Power List by looking at who commands the biggest budgets in the industry. After all, a suitably large media budget can overcome all manner of ills. But that is not the right way to think of marketing. Every one of the 20 marketing leaders below (note, not all of them have chief marketing officer as their stated job title) have driven the industry to new heights with smart strategies, creative and media excellence and, increasingly, deep marketing tech and digital transformation nous.

We would also like to pay tribute to Lisa Ronson, the former CMO of Medibank who passed away following a tragic accident last year. You’ll see Ronson as part of the 20 CMOs below, we interviewed and photographed her in November after being selected earlier in the year due to her stature in the industry and impressive plans for the insurer. She will be sorely missed in the industry and beyond.

But that’s enough from us. Here, in alphabetical order only, is the 2025 CMO Power List.