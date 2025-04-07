Paper Moose & Hatched Win Creative & Media For Klook

Travel experiences booking platform Klook has announced the launch of its new ‘Agency Village’, which sees four agencies join forces with the brand.

Following a competitive selection process, Klook welcomes Hatched media agency, The Attention Seeker social agency and creative agency, Paper Moose. The announcement also sees the continued engagement of its PR agency, Lucid Agency, which has been retained by Klook since 2024.

“After many months of planning, discussions, and onboarding, we’re excited to bring our newly minted agency village together as we continue to scale our brand-building efforts in ANZ. During our selection process, we explored agencies that demonstrated creative thinking, an ability to understand our target audience and truly collaborative, like-minded people. We believe we’ve assembled nimble, dynamic and talented teams who mirror our love for travel and passion for growth,” Klook’s senior marketing manager ANZ, Mia Bacarro said.

“From the moment we met Mia and the team, it was clear Klook was the kind of brand Hatched wanted to partner with. Great people, a dynamic business and a genuine focus on the customer experience. This is evidenced by their Klook Kreator program – connecting people to travel experiences in ways that feel accessible and celebrate what’s really possible when you travel,” Danni Dimitri, managing partner and head of strategy at Hatched said.

“We are thrilled to be part of the indie agency collective Klook has selected. The integrated planning we’ve spent the last few months collaborating on is about to shake up the market in all the right ways,” Dimitri added.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Klook’s agency village, collaborating with a dynamic group of independent agencies to drive incredible results for Klook. This first campaign sets the scene for building awareness across Australia & New Zealand with the launch of a new brand platform. We love working with challenger brands and like-minded agency partners and are looking forward to what is to come,” Nick Hunter, founder and CEO of Paper Moose said.

Klook’s Agency Village has commenced work on a new global brand campaign that will launch in the coming months.