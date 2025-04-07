AdvertisingNewsletter

Paper Moose & Hatched Win Creative & Media For Klook

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Travel experiences booking platform Klook has announced the launch of its new ‘Agency Village’, which sees four agencies join forces with the brand.

Following a competitive selection process, Klook welcomes Hatched media agency, The Attention Seeker social agency and creative agency, Paper Moose. The announcement also sees the continued engagement of its PR agency, Lucid Agency, which has been retained by Klook since 2024.

“After many months of planning, discussions, and onboarding, we’re excited to bring our newly minted agency village together as we continue to scale our brand-building efforts in ANZ. During our selection process, we explored agencies that demonstrated creative thinking, an ability to understand our target audience and truly collaborative, like-minded people. We believe we’ve assembled nimble, dynamic and talented teams who mirror our love for travel and passion for growth,” Klook’s senior marketing manager ANZ, Mia Bacarro said.

“From the moment we met Mia and the team, it was clear Klook was the kind of brand Hatched wanted to partner with. Great people, a dynamic business and a genuine focus on the customer experience. This is evidenced by their Klook Kreator program – connecting people to travel experiences in ways that feel accessible and celebrate what’s really possible when you travel,” Danni Dimitri, managing partner and head of strategy at Hatched said.

“We are thrilled to be part of the indie agency collective Klook has selected. The integrated planning we’ve spent the last few months collaborating on is about to shake up the market in all the right ways,” Dimitri added.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Klook’s agency village, collaborating with a dynamic group of independent agencies to drive incredible results for Klook. This first campaign sets the scene for building awareness across Australia & New Zealand with the launch of a new brand platform. We love working with challenger brands and like-minded agency partners and are looking forward to what is to come,” Nick Hunter, founder and CEO of Paper Moose said.

Klook’s Agency Village has commenced work on a new global brand campaign that will launch in the coming months.

Related posts:

  1. 72andSunny Appoints Hayley Noble, Madi Chan & V. Wassim Kanaan As New Creatives
  2. Share Your Voice. Shape The Media Industry: Women In Media Industry Survey Closes 11 April 2025
  3. OzTam Partners With Samba TV & Nexxen To Launch New Measurement Tools For Media Industry
  4. Taboola Extends Partnership With New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times In Longest-Ever ANZ Renewal Agreement
TAGGED: , , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Nine’s Tory Maguire On ‘Trump Bump’, Soaring Subs & Why She’s Optimistic About Journalism
Group Spending Startup KttiPay Creates TikTok Creator For Campaign Via LUMME Calling Out Friends Who ‘Forget’ To Pay Back Bills
Taboola Extends Partnership With New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times In Longest-Ever ANZ Renewal Agreement
L-R: Josif Zanich, Karen Halligan, Sylvano Lucchetti, , Yasmin Sanders.
OzTam Partners With Samba TV & Nexxen To Launch New Measurement Tools For Media Industry
Register Lost your password?