GAME Creative Relaunches Hello Fresh’s Every Plate Brand After Winning Account

GAME Creative has won the creative account for Hello Fresh Group’s EveryPlate brand, giving it a new brand strategy, design system and a clear, no-fuss identity in a relaunch.

EveryPlate is all about simple, delicious meal kits without the extra fuss, and now its brand reflects that—louder, prouder, and more direct than ever.

The creative transformation comes to life in EveryPlate’s new campaign, built around the new line: ‘Get Stuck In’. With its striking visuals, punchy tone, and straight-to-the-point attitude, the campaign makes it clear—EveryPlate takes the hassle out of dinner. Live now across billboards, radio, and all digital channels.

Chloe Painter, director of brand marketing at EveryPlate, praised GAME Creative’s work: “GAME has been amazing to work with from start to finish. The evolution of the EveryPlate brand is simple, bold, and really exciting. The brand is no-fuss, accessible, and all about simple, tasty meal kits.”

Dan Beaumont, founder of GAME Creative, shared his excitement about the project: “We’re incredibly proud to have serviced the EveryPlate brand from all angles , and to have worked so closely with the team at HelloFresh. This project has produced some of our best brand and design work yet—EveryPlate now truly feels like the compelling meal kit it was always meant to be.”

With a new identity and a campaign that packs a punch, EveryPlate is ready to shake up the meal kit space—and GAME Creative is proud to have led the charge.

Steve Jackson, creative director on the project, highlighted the strong approach: “‘Get Stuck In’ isn’t just a slogan—it’s an invitation and an attitude. We designed the typeface, the colours, the language and carefully crafted the photography, to ensure that EveryPlate stands out from its competitors and is out standing in a cluttered category – letting the brand carve out its own space with confidence.”

This is another new business win and campaign launch for GAME this year after it won Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby and the Super Rugby Pacific business in late ‘24. The new creative advisory continues to grow its client & creative portfolio, aiming to be one of the best boutique creative companies in the country.

Credits

Client: EveryPlate

Director, Brand Marketing – Chloe Painter

Associate Director Brand & Communications ANZ – Miles Thomas

Brand Manager – Isaac Noakes

Agency: GAME Creative

Founder/ MD: Dan Beaumont

Creative Director / Writer: Steve Jackson

Strategy Director: Frank Bethel (Forward Scout)

Art Director/ Designer: Ramon Rodriguez / Cam Hoelter

Producer: Lucy Pilkington

Production Co: Louis&Co

Photographer: Ian Butterworth

Media: Spark Foundry