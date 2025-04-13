L’Oréal Appoints WPP For Influencer Work In Australia & New Zealand

L’Oréal has appointed WPP Beauty Tech Labs as its Advocacy and Influencer Agency across Australia and New Zealand consolidating work for all 32 of its iconic brands, including CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Paris, Kiehl’s, YSL, Lancôme, NYX, Maybelline, Redken, under one agency.

WPP Beauty Tech Labs has been created to consolidate L’Oréal’s influencer activity, and redefine how its brands engage with influencers and creators, ensuring its continued success in the ever-evolving beauty landscape.

L’Oréal Groupe’s mission is to create the beauty that moves the world and offer each and every person it works with the best of beauty and to fulfil the unique beauty needs and aspirations of all consumers. WPP Beauty Tech Labs leverages the best talent, technology, and expertise from across the WPP network bringing together the best capabilities from Wavemaker, GroupM and Ogilvy PR, to deliver that promise.

The team takes on the responsibility of full-service influencer management, ensuring greater consistency, strengthened governance and compliance, and empowering L’Oréal’s brands to focus on strategic brand building. By leveraging WPP Beauty Tech Labs’ expertise and fresh perspectives, L’Oréal Groupe aims to further build trust and foster meaningful conversations between consumers and its brands.

The team is dedicated to driving influence with purpose, ensuring that influencer and advocacy strategies deliver real business impact through real people. They will work closely with local talent agents, influencers, social platforms, and industry bodies ensuring seamless integration and measurable impact across all L’Oréal brands.

WPP Beauty Tech Labs is designed to set new benchmarks in innovation, creativity, and integrated measurement, with technology at the heart of its approach to help L’Oréal maintain its position as the #1 beauty brand in ANZ.

“This collaboration with WPP is dedicated to driving innovation, transformation, and excellence in the content and advocacy space. Under this partnership, WPP Beauty Tech Labs will go beyond day-to-day brand activities, streamlining operations, enhancing brand strategies, and providing valuable industry insights. It will also enable L’Oréal to scale its influencer marketing activity, tapping into new markets, connecting with diverse communities in more meaningful ways, and strengthening its position as a leader in the beauty industry,” said Georgia Hack, chief digital and marketing officer, L’Oréal ANZ.

“Wavemaker has worked on the L’Oreal media business since 2021, and we are thrilled to expand our remit with them into the fast-growing world of influencer marketing. WPP Beauty Tech Labs is designed to connect L’Oreal’s impressive suite of brands with audiences in authentic and relevant environments. Our technology-driven approach, combined with the expertise of our team, a holistic view on the overall media strategy will provide unparalleled opportunities for influencers, creators and talent agents to collaborate with L’Oréal’s iconic brands across the region,” said GroupM Australia & New Zealand CEO Aimee Buchanan.

The appointment represents a significant step towards achieving L’Oréal’s goals of driving innovation, fostering meaning conversations, and expanding its share of influencer in the beauty space.

Additionally, it cements Wavemaker and WPP’s position as a leader in influencer marketing and brand advocacy, building on the group’s extensive expertise in 10 existing L’Oréal markets worldwide in the SAPMENA region (South Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa).