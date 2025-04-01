Vanessa Rowed To Depart Big W For Yum! CMO Role

Vanessa Rowed, marketing director of Big W is to depart the retailer in July.

She will be taking up a new role as the chief marketing officer of Yum! Brands, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

A spokesperson for Big W confirmed Rowed’s resignation and pending departure to B&T.

Rowed joined Big W in 2022 from Endeavour Group’s BWS, where she served as head of ecommerce and digital marketing.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Big W had bested Bunnings Warehouse in a race to be crowned Australia’s best online retailer at the All Star Bash Awards.

In January, Big W also relaunched its Toys For Joy initiative. At the time, Rowed said: “We know how hard it can be for children to part with those well-loved but broken toys. With Toys for Joy, we’re giving everyone a reason to smile—it’s a simple solution that feels good for everyone involved.”

Kirsti Woolrych had been Yum! Brands’ CMO locally but stepped up to become the general manager of the KFC South Pacific region. Upon her move, Sally Spriggs, group marketing director, became acting CMO.