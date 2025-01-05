Campaigns

Big W Launches Toys For Joy Recycling Initiative Via M&C Saatchi

Big W has launched a new campaign to promote its Toys for Joy recycling initiative via M&C Saatchi.

Toys for Joy is a nationwide in-store recycling program that helps to prevent broken and battered toys from ending up in landfill. BIG W has launched a completely fun and playful, feel-good music video featuring a hodgepodge band of broken toys to bring the initiative to life.

The Toys for Joy program gives families an easy and guilt-free way to part with unused and broken toys. The toys are recycled through BIG W’s recycling partners, giving eligible toys a new lease on life while sparking joy for both parents and children.

Vanessa Rowed, marketing director at BIG W, said: “We know how hard it can be for children to part with those well-loved but broken toys. With Toys for Joy, we’re giving everyone a reason to smile—it’s a simple solution that feels good for everyone involved.”

The campaign is anchored by a playful music video featuring a quirky band of broken toys on a joyful journey of recycling. Developed by M&C Saatchi, the creative brings to life the fun of turning trash into treasure while educating families about the program. Designed to engage both kids and parents in shared viewing, the campaign addresses the emotional challenge of letting go of once-loved toys, showing kids that even the toys feel good about being recycled through BIG W.

Scott Dettrick, national ECD at M&C Saatchi, shared: “The Toys for Joy recycling program is all about a positive future, and what better way to spread the message than by bringing a band of actual broken toys together to sing it? This campaign was so much fun to create, we’re sure it’ll bring as many smiles as we had while making it. I’m quietly hoping it also helps us clear out a few toys from my house.”

The campaign rolled out from Boxing Day through cinema, TV, YouTube, BVOD, social media and BIG W’s own channels.

