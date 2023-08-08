Murmur Re-Appointed For Media Duties For Western Sydney Wanderers & Melbourne City Football Club

Multi-channel media agency, Murmur has announced it has been re-appointed to lead the media strategy, planning and buying account for Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City Football Club.

Murmur has been media agency of record for the Wanderers since 2019 and will lead the account for a further three years; its contract with Melbourne City FC has been extended two more years. Murmur worked with the Club since 2018.

Dave Levett (lead image), managing director and founder, Murmur said both clubs are the sort of client partners his team love working with: smart and ambitious clubs in the sporting sector, open to bold ideas that work at the juncture of strategy and media.

Levett said: “As brands we all have similar values, ambitions and a solid mission to succeed. We all think outside the square and are eager to make a difference but at the same time will not compromise on our ambitious growth agendas.”

Levett continued: “Murmur is well-known for working with challenger brands who are not frightened to follow their quest for strong business growth. We look forward to creating multi-channel media solutions grounded on audience insight so we can identify our clients’ audiences, and reach them, no matter where they are.

“With fan engagement a priority for both clubs this strategic process becomes imperative to engage loyal fans.”

Scott Hudson, CEO, Wanderers, said: “We have always been impressed with Murmur’s passion; their excellent understanding of our business plus the team’s creativity, confidence in technology and strong effectiveness record. We are excited they will continue to partner with us through our next growth phase.”

Chris Forrest Director of Commercial & Marketing, Melbourne City FC said: “Together with Murmur’s market-leading skills and capabilities we are confident the agency’s passion for achieving results and their smart thinking will help bring our Club’s ambitions to life.”

“We are proud to be the Wanderers and Melbourne City’s ongoing partners and look forward to continuing to deliver business growth and most importantly engage their loyal fan-bases.” Levett concluded.

The new contracts are effective immediately.