Monday TV Wrap: Lego Masters Finale Builds To 702,000

Lego Masters is done and dusted for another year with last night’s finale reaching a game high of 702,000 for broadcaster Nine.

That also gave Nine the Monday night win. Nine claimed 29.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven had to be content with second and 25 per cent. 10 was third and 20.6 per cent, the ABC did 18 per cent and SBS managed just 7.3 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news bulletin was the most watched show of the night, falling just shy of the million-mark with 988,000 according to OzTAM metro numbers.

Nine’s news did 934,000 and ACA had 736,000.

Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (550,000) and Home And Away (478,000).

However, Seven’s ailing Big Brother – that could only muster 373,000 – is starting to look like a headache for network bosses.

10’s evening went this way – Have You Been Paying Attention? (684,000), MasterChef (536,000) and The Project (367,000).

Over at the ABC, its 7pm news did 639,000, 7.30 had 559,000, Australian Story pulled 491,000, Four Corners enjoyed 487,000 and Media Watch did 481,000.