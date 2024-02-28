MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United

Milk+Honey United has been appointed by MG Motors for a special project to help launch its important and exciting new MG4 Electric Vehicle in Australia and New Zealand.

The ‘Made You Look’ integrated campaign runs across film, radio, OOH, social and digital. Designed from the ground up, the MG4s new revolutionary EV platform redefines space and performance to create a hatch unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, while the 50:50 weight distribution and rear-wheel drive make the electric performance even more electrifying. Add sleek European lines, cutting-edge tech, an impressive 530 km of range and a 7-year warranty and no wonder it was awarded Car Sales Car of The Year 2023.

“MG continues to go from strength to strength, and with the MG4 electric, we have the opportunity to really set the pace and capitalise on our momentum. Built on MG’s first Modular Scalable Platform, it will change the way you look at cars from now on, so it deserved a creative approach that would stand out as much as the MG4 itself,” said David Hearty, general manager of MG Motors Australia.

“With our extensive auto experience, MG approached us for this important project to create an integrated campaign that would really cut through in this competitive market, helping to both showcase the new hot-as-hell MG4 EV and further establish MG as a real contender in this part of the world,” said Steve Jackson, founding partner Milk+Honey United.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to help MG usher in a new era of EV vehicles by bringing cutting-edge technology along with sharp design to the masses,” said Andy DiLallo, founding partner of Milk+Honey United.

