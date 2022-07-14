Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology.

Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing and the rest of the business, including the C-suite.

“He’s here to help clients access and improve visibility of the data they have and connect that data to advertising investment and performance.”

After years of running Nomad Consolidated, his own consultancy of which Audience Group was a client, Mudge is at the ready to consult on clients’ adtech and martech stack decisions. One of his focus areas will be guiding the implementation of data capture or data management solutions to ensure data is accessible to marketing and advertising programs.

“Recently Damon consulted on the implementation of a cloud data infrastructure for one of our clients and linked their marketing and ad cloud data infrastructure with their IT infrastructure. Here at Audience Group, Damon is improving the operational aspect of our data planning. He’s working on things like joining Snowflake instances to safely share first and second party data across businesses and linking business data to ad investment and profitability over time,” said McDonald.

Organisations need help getting their data in order so it can be made useful for their marketing and advertising program.

“It can be a challenge to bypass obstacles like siloes, data gatekeeping or outdated processes and technology to gain access to the right data,” said Mudge. “It requires figuring out what data they have, organising that data, linking it together to make it useful and generating insights. But once we help a company aggregate data for a 360-degree view, it’s useful well beyond the marketing program.”

“It’s important to be able to operate and communicate at C-level and with the IT team, to frame marketing’s data needs in the context of risk management, regulatory compliance and the quantifiable value that structured data can add to the bottom line,” added Mudge.

Mudge’s previous roles include managing extensive IT infrastructure, operational and process modernisation at The Heart Foundation, where a 12-month stint as project manager turned into 14 years with the organisation culminating in what were essentially CIO and COO roles.

He then moved on to the Children’s Hospital Foundation as COO, where he grew the foundation from $13 to 25 million Revenue by fixing processes and re-engineering the organisation from an operational and data management perspective to realise pent up potential.