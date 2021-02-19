Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race

Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race
Alyssa Kremmer
By Alyssa Kremmer
Mater Chicks in Pink has officially launched the 30th annual RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run (IWDFR), and for the first time in the events history has included the ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual component allowing people all over Australia to participate in the event.

In addition to the ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual event the Brisbane City will still go ahead however now the run can be completed anywhere in Australia allowing participants all over the country to walk or run in support of women with breast cancer.

The event will be held on Sunday 7 March 2021 and for those participating ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual event they will be able to wear their iconic pink event t-shirt, walk out their front door and participate in the event while digitally engaging with other participants around the country.

Participants will be virtually supported on their challenge via motivating messages and other unique features to enable them to be part of the Fun Run community having a unique and interactive experience on the day.

Now in its 30th year the fun run continues to grow in popularity as this year the sea of pink will not only make waves through-out Brisbane but all of Australia with people signing on from remote parts of the Northern Territory, Central Queensland and even Tasmania.

Last year the Fun Run community raised over $1 million to support people with breast cancer and life-saving breast cancer research with high hopes to reach this milestone again in 2021.

Executive Director, Mater Foundation Andrew Thomas said that the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer each year has been steadily rising.

“A staggering 19,974* people were diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia in the last year alone which is just heartbreaking.”

Funds raised from the RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run go to the Mater Chicks in Pink who provide tangible support services for people battling breast cancer who are treated at Mater however the majority goes toward breast cancer research.

The RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run – Brisbane City event has sold out however you can still register for the – Your Fun Run, Your Way – Virtual event here.

*Source: https://breast-cancer.canceraustralia.gov.au/statistics 

