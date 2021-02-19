Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race
Mater Chicks in Pink has officially launched the 30th annual RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run (IWDFR), and for the first time in the events history has included the ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual component allowing people all over Australia to participate in the event.
In addition to the ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual event the Brisbane City will still go ahead however now the run can be completed anywhere in Australia allowing participants all over the country to walk or run in support of women with breast cancer.
The event will be held on Sunday 7 March 2021 and for those participating ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual event they will be able to wear their iconic pink event t-shirt, walk out their front door and participate in the event while digitally engaging with other participants around the country.
Participants will be virtually supported on their challenge via motivating messages and other unique features to enable them to be part of the Fun Run community having a unique and interactive experience on the day.
Now in its 30th year the fun run continues to grow in popularity as this year the sea of pink will not only make waves through-out Brisbane but all of Australia with people signing on from remote parts of the Northern Territory, Central Queensland and even Tasmania.
Last year the Fun Run community raised over $1 million to support people with breast cancer and life-saving breast cancer research with high hopes to reach this milestone again in 2021.
Executive Director, Mater Foundation Andrew Thomas said that the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer each year has been steadily rising.
“A staggering 19,974* people were diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia in the last year alone which is just heartbreaking.”
Funds raised from the RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run go to the Mater Chicks in Pink who provide tangible support services for people battling breast cancer who are treated at Mater however the majority goes toward breast cancer research.
The RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run – Brisbane City event has sold out however you can still register for the – Your Fun Run, Your Way – Virtual event here.
*Source: https://breast-cancer.canceraustralia.gov.au/statistics
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Sheridan And Sydney Dance Company Team Up For ‘Never Felt Better’ Towel Campaign, Via Fabric/TBWA Sydney
Homewares brand Sheridan has unveiled its newest campaign, which showcases its towels through contemporary dance performed by the Sydney Dance Company. After fifty years of quality and inovative homewares, Sheridan towels have ‘never felt better’. The brand approached Sydney Dance Company and asked them to choreograph movement that synchronised the beauty and elegeance of dance. […]
The Media Precinct Group Announces New Agency, Resolve, And Headspace Win
The Media Precinct Group has launched Resolve, a new form of agency to meet the increasing need for creative conversations that expand beyond the traditional advertisement for clients. Media Precinct managing director Glenda Wynyard said the audiences of the group’s clients wish to connect were dynamically changing well before 2020. “Our clients are disruptors in […]
New Research From SugarCRM Reveals A Customer Relationship Crisis
Struggling to get a clear picture of their customers, 49% of sales leaders in Australia say their CRM is costing them revenue
Facebook’s News Ban Highlights Why A Diverse Channel Mix Is Essential
Amir Rezaee, Head of Performance at Alpha Digital predicts that the ban of news content on the network could encourage marketers to build their presence across other platforms. Marketers are experiencing a shake-up and a half Facebook has had a busy start to the year and negotiations around the News Media Bargaining Code escalated quickly […]
Australia Vs Facebook: Regulating The Market Of Attention
B&T continues with its deep, deep, deep Facebook news ban anaylsis. Think the Marianas Trench but in written form.
Jess Belgiovane Joins Production Company Eight
Jess Belgiovane has joined production company Eight as a producer in the TVC department.
JCDecaux National Audience Mobility Data At Highest Levels Since March Last Year
JCDecaux down Officeworks today for more ticker tape after national audience mobility data goes fucking nuts.
Cannes Lions: Here’s How BBDO And Snickers Figured Out ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’
If Snickers "really satisifed" then why do they make them in a King Size then?
Riverview Farms Tells Australians To ‘Tell A Porky’ In Campaign Via Airbag & Abel
B&T's completely cool & fully supports the vegetarian lifesyle. The hearing about it every three-minutes we object to.
KIA Celebrates Twenty Years At The Australian Open With Its Kia-Morphia Experience
Kia-Morphia may sound like an inflammation of the alimentary canal, but as you'll read here it's a motor vehicle thing.
Over 4,000 Brands Bought Programmatic Ads On COVID-19 Misinformation Websites
Programmatic proving to be the Holey Moly and AstraZeneca of adland - arguably not as good as first thought.
Forget Facebook! Bob Katter Thinks We Should Just Make Our Own Social Media Site
Much like any Sylvester Stallone film or Guy Sebastian's entire career, this idea's so dumb it may actually work.
Edelman Trust Barometer Shows All-Time Highs In Trust Across Australian Institutions
New study finds Aussies' trust in institutions at an all-time high. Further proof of excessive drinking in lockdown.
Omnicom’s Revenues Down 9.6% In Q4, As Australia Proves A Shining Light
B&T's delved & deep dived into Omnicom's numbers, cut 'n' pasted them off another site to deliver this expert analysis.
The Role Of Data In The COVID-19 Pandemic
Here's expert commentary on the role data's played during COVID. Sadly, no bats or pangolins featured in a focus group.
Video-Disruptor Vloggi Secures New Strategic Investor
Refreshed team to build on important customer wins and updates to Vloggi’s award-wining platform in 2020 ahead of its seed capital raising round in April
WARC: Global Broadcast TV Ad Spend Plummets $44B As Streaming Services Dominate
We've witnessed a tectonic shift in ad spends over the past 12 months AND just as Mount Etna's erupted too.
Chrissy Teigen Joins Pinterest Presents Speaker Line-Up
Chrissy Teigen is a model, television personality, author & entrepreneur. Trust us, B&T just did a thorough Wiki search.
Thursday TV Wrap: Gogglebox Premiere Beaten By Back Roads And The Tennis
We're fast approaching the business end of the tennis. Meaning we can all go back to ignoring the game for another year.
Chicken Tonight Goes “Jerry Springer” In Ad Possibly So Bad It’s Comedic Genius
This Chicken Tonight ad may cause a bout of gastroenteritis, ulcers & hemorrhoids. Much like the product itself, really.
Roy Morgan: Australian Premium Spenders Reveal Their Favourite Brands
American Express delivers firm "F-You" to all those "we don't accept Amex" signs by topping premium brands list.
BCF Goes ‘Off The Grid With The Badger’ In Second Series Starring Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins
Most people would be happy with just the one nickname, but not Nick "honey badger, love rat, large schlong" Cummins.
Priceline Release ‘Australia’s Health Report: When Healthcare Meets Self-Care’, Via The Haus
B&T's delved into this "health of the nation" report all while eating a Pizza Hut "three pizza & garlic bread" deal.
Will Facebook’s News Ban Backfire?
Sadly, Facebook now nothing more than a shell of slightly amusing cat videos & hideous bridesmaids' dresses to gawk at.
Bedshed Captures Authentic Bedroom Moments In New Campaign, Via Rare
Bedshed brings a fresh approach to the bedding retail industry with its emotive, new national brand campaign capturing the unique ways we use our bedrooms, every day.
Sophie Hodgson Named Shopper Media’s New NSW Agency Sales Director
Shopper Media announces new NSW agency sales director who delivers exquisite "depth of field" in press photo.
Influencers Offer Brands Far More Than Just A Staged Selfie
The influencer market was not immune to the hardships of 2020, yet the medium may have been the quickest to adapt following the halting of production industry wide. Here, Lewis Steele, head of social and content at Connecting Plots, gives his insights on how marketers can continue to incorporate influencer marketing in our ever-changing social […]
DoubleVerify Broadens The Availability Of DV Authentic Attention
DoubleVerify has today announced broad availability of DV Authentic Attention. DV Authentic Attention is the first privacy-friendly data solution in the market to provide timely, impression-level insights to optimize campaign performance — from the impact of an ad’s presentation to key dimensions of consumer engagement. “Optimizing campaign performance with existing measurement solutions continues to be […]
Lotame Study: Marketers Plan For A Future With Multiple Identity Solutions
Lotame has today announced the findings of an in-depth survey on “Beyond the Cookie: The Future of Advertising for Marketers & Publishers.” The report examines how digital publishers and brands are addressing consumer engagement in the post-cookie landscape. 200 senior decision-makers in digital media and marketing across Australia were polled during December 2020. Key findings […]
Australian Travel Industry Well Placed: Qantas CMO Jo Boundy
B&T's scribe had a tear of joy rolling down his cheek as he tucked into his first industry arancini ball in a year.