LEVO Appoints Stephen Leathem Director Of Customer Success, Among New Hires

LEVO, a technology consultancy specialising in delivering customer experience solutions for enterprise, has announced the appointment of Stephen Leathem (pictures) as Director of Customer Success.

Leathem comes to LEVO after two decades in the digital space which saw him build and sell one of the largest Optimizely (formerly Episerver) agencies in the world.

“Stephen is a recognised global leader in the customer experience and digital transformation space,” Cale Maxwell, LEVO’s COO, said.

“He is bringing a wealth of Episerver implementation knowledge to the table, but more than this Stephen aligns perfectly with LEVO’s commitment to getting technology projects moving, especially those that are stuck and not delivering on their promise like they should.”

LEVO was most recently acknowledged for its role in the digital transformation of the Australian Red Cross, which saw the creation and launch of a powerful stakeholder engagement platform in four months during COVID.

“My passion is helping an organisation achieve a goal and realise value from technology,” Leathem said.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to witness a never-ending of platform change without value. What attracted me to LEVO is a shared mission to harness an organisation’s excitement to change and see that excitement succeed by delivering on implementation, improving planning where it needs to be improved, and empowering culture so the necessary behaviour shifts can happen.”

In his role, Leathem will be working alongside clients to help them achieve their goals and elevating the customer experience by extracting the dormant value from their technology assets.

His arrival is complemented by several internal promotions. Change and Strategy Director Leila Botham is adding the Managing Partner roles to her repertoire. On top of championing transformational leadership and digital strategies respectively, she will now be guiding business operations, product development, client delivery, and talent development within her areas.

“We saw really strong growth in 2020, in some cases despite COVID, as organisations recognised the urgency to engage their customers in more effective ways,” Maxwell said.

“2021 has started with a bang, we are growing even more rapidly and intend on expanding those key practice areas like customer experience that organisations need while sharpening our reputation for unlocking technological change.”

According to COO Cale Maxwell, Botham, based in Sydney, will be setting strategic goals and objectives for her LEVO team and building business momentum across key client segments. This will ensure LEVO continues to be an effective driver in digital transformation, with an incredible team behind the engine, said Maxwell.

Additionally, Bryony Weiss will become the Senior UX Strategist for LEVO, within the Experience Design team. Since joining LEVO in August, Bryony has played a key role in delivering projects for Ai Group, Levantine Hill, Australian Red Cross and Beyond Blue. She has been exceptional in her ability to deliver, build client relationships and unlock new opportunities within our existing clients.