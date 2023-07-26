‘KIIS IS KJ’? Cryptic Message Appears In Sydney Skyline Amid Rumours That Kyle And Jackie O Will Be Leaving KIIS FM

In one of B&T’s more mysterious news stories, an unusual message has today appeared in the Sydney skyline.

The words “KIIS IS KJ” were today streamed across the Sydney skyline by an unknown source. An unknown source with enough money to rent a plane.

The words appeared at around 12pm in central Sydney.

We can presume that the initials KJ refer to KIIS FM’s presenters Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson.

The mysterious markings come at a time when rumours continue to swirl that the duo are leaving KIIS FM to move to pastures new, or old. Old being 2Day FM.

During a recent morning show Sandilands told his co-host that he was asked about the rumours by paparazzi earlier when he returned to Sydney from his honeymoon in Europe.

The 52-year-old radio host hinted that he might be open to the move to the Southern Cross Austereo-owned 2Day asking Jackie, “What’s my motto?”

She responded, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Kyle joked that Jackie had the same motto but she fired back, “I don’t just live my life based on money, there are other things as well.”

The exchange followed reports that SCA has been “pretty aggressive” in its pursuit of the duo, who placed second in the fourth radio ratings of the year behind 2GB’s own Ben Fordham.

The pair’s current deal with ARN is rumoured to be worth up to $8 million per year. Adding more intrigue to the story is ARN’s recent purchase of a 14.8 per cent stake in SCA — worth $38 million.

Jackie O also recently announced she was launching a side hustle alongside her best friend of 20 years.

The radio star took to Instagram to announce her newest venture with Gemma O’Neill, a business aptly named “Besties”.

“This is me with my best friend Gemma,” Ms Henderson wrote in the post.

“We’ve been besties for over 20 years and have lived through terrible fashion choices, husbands, moving houses (again and again!), holidays, babies, novice tarot card readings, swimming with sharks, dancing around the living room to our favourite songs and of course lots of tears and lots more laughter.”

Henderson, who has worked in radio for 30 years, said the business is an excuse to make memories alongside her best friend.

“We thought it was about time for a one-stop shop to celebrate each other,” she wrote.