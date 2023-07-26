‘KIIS IS KJ’? Cryptic Message Appears In Sydney Skyline Amid Rumours That Kyle And Jackie O Will Be Leaving KIIS FM

‘KIIS IS KJ’? Cryptic Message Appears In Sydney Skyline Amid Rumours That Kyle And Jackie O Will Be Leaving KIIS FM
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



In one of B&T’s more mysterious news stories, an unusual message has today appeared in the Sydney skyline.

The words “KIIS IS KJ” were today streamed across the Sydney skyline by an unknown source. An unknown source with enough money to rent a plane.

The words appeared at around 12pm in central Sydney.

We can presume that the initials KJ refer to KIIS FM’s presenters Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson.

The mysterious markings come at a time when rumours continue to swirl that the duo are leaving KIIS FM to move to pastures new, or old. Old being 2Day FM.

During a  recent morning show Sandilands told his co-host that he was asked about the rumours by paparazzi earlier when he returned to Sydney from his honeymoon in Europe.

The 52-year-old radio host hinted that he might be open to the move to the Southern Cross Austereo-owned 2Day asking Jackie, “What’s my motto?”

She responded, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Kyle joked that Jackie had the same motto but she fired back, “I don’t just live my life based on money, there are other things as well.”

The exchange followed reports that SCA has been “pretty aggressive” in its pursuit of the duo, who placed second in the fourth radio ratings of the year behind 2GB’s own Ben Fordham.

The pair’s current deal with ARN is rumoured to be worth up to $8 million per year. Adding more intrigue to the story is ARN’s recent purchase of a 14.8 per cent stake in SCA — worth $38 million.

Jackie O also recently announced she was launching a side hustle alongside her best friend of 20 years.

The radio star took to Instagram to announce her newest venture with Gemma O’Neill, a business aptly named “Besties”.

“This is me with my best friend Gemma,” Ms Henderson wrote in the post.

“We’ve been besties for over 20 years and have lived through terrible fashion choices, husbands, moving houses (again and again!), holidays, babies, novice tarot card readings, swimming with sharks, dancing around the living room to our favourite songs and of course lots of tears and lots more laughter.”

Henderson, who has worked in radio for 30 years, said the business is an excuse to make memories alongside her best friend. 

“We thought it was about time for a one-stop shop to celebrate each other,” she wrote.

Please login with linkedin to comment

KIIS Kyle & Jacki O

Latest News

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
  • Technology

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role

Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
  • Media

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX

Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
  • Media

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract

Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
  • Technology

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert

PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia
  • Advertising

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia

Founded by journalists Isabel Lo and Antoinette Lattouf in 2017, Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is a national not-for-profit organisation working towards creating a media landscape that looks and sounds like Australia. After more than six years, Lattouf has stepped down from the board and away from the organisation to focus on her writing and broadcasting […]