Jye Smith Named President Of Vibewire Board

Gavin Heaton will pass the Vibewire torch on to former B&T 30 Under 30 winner Jye Smith (pictured).

Heaton said, “I’ve worked with Jye for more than 10 years to shape the growth of Vibewire as a catalyst and launchpad for young entrepreneurs, startups and activists. I’m eager to see him work with the community to build a vision for what the next decade of this 20-year-old organisation will achieve.”

Smith will partner with fellow strategist and creative Sophia Brockman (pictured right) of WE Communications as the new Board Vice President, applying their brand and communication skill set to the organisation’s vision to connect and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators that will shape a post-COVID Australia.

Smith and Brockman are joined by a Board that brings a cross-section of expertise in strategy, innovation, marketing and design to the organisation: Mike Biggs, Director of Innovation, Strategy & Design, Telstra Purple; Phillip Ohren, Digital & Growth Marketing Consultant; as well as Heaton reprising his role as a member.

Vibewire seeks to empower young people to build businesses and ventures that will shape the creative, technological and social future of the city and the nation with an ongoing curriculum of community events, workshops, programs and resources that support its ambition to be Sydney’s best foundation for next gen entrepreneurs.

With economic recession and pandemic innovation driving another entrepreneurial boom, Vibewire is already looking toward a refresh of its professional mentorship program, peer networking events, curriculum of skills-based events and speaking sessions, and hackathons that bring diverse, young minds together to affect meaningful change.