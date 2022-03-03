JCDecaux’s Sam Noble Joins Shopper As Group Sales Manager

Shopper announces Sam Noble has joined its Sydney agency team as group sales manager.

Jamie Hollebone, Shopper’s head of revenue, said, “Investment in retail out- of-home continues to grow as marketers seek to showcase their brands, dynamically target customers and deliver audience reach whilst engaged shoppers are in a buying mindset.”

“Sam’s appointment will be key in optimising these opportunities within the market, and he joins a very, successful, hardworking and high achieving sales team.”

With over 10 years’ experience in out-of-home media, Noble joins Shopper from JCDecaux, previously APN Outdoor, and brings deep knowledge and relationships working across large agency groups such as GroupM. Noble’s passion for retail out-of-home, and proven track record of success are a perfect fit for Shopper’s commitment to be closer to customers.

“I am excited to be joining Shopper at a time of extraordinary growth,” Noble said. “Shopper has shaken up retail out of home with innovation, insights and a clear focus on client-centric service. Its culture is people-led and high performing, and I am eager to join the team to build growth and success both personally and within the business.”

Shopper’s out of home advertising screens are in 450-plus shopping centres across the country. With dynamic advertising capability, advertisers and brands can implement personalised messaging that reaches the right customers, at the right time and in the right place.

