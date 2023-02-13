JCDecaux Wins Expanded Perth Airport Tender

JCDecaux Wins Expanded Perth Airport Tender
Katie Morgan
By Katie Morgan
JCDecaux is growing its partnership with Perth Airport after winning a competitive tender. The expanded contract will see new and upgraded digital assets installed and programmatic trading enabled across all Perth Airport digital inventory.

Andrew Hines, chief operating officer, JCDecaux said: “Perth Airport and JCDecaux have been in partnership for many years. This tender win comes at a time when air travel is enjoying a strong resurgence and brands are rediscovering the benefits of reaching this valuable and highly engaged travel audience.  JCDecaux is perfectly placed to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for Perth Airport including the ability to trade programmatically across all digital assets”.

Perth Airport’s A/CEO Kate Holsgrove said that as Western Australia continues to reconnect with the world, the airport is a great environment for brands to inspire a vibrant and engaged audience.

“Our core International and Domestic markets are recovering quickly, and we are working closely with government, tourism, and industry so we are well-positioned to continue attracting new airlines and routes.

“With more than 95 per cent of visitors to Western Australia arriving by air, Perth Airport is uniquely placed to connect brands with multiple high-value segments, and we look forward to working with JCDecaux to realise this potential.”

New small and large format digital signage will be introduced, and existing assets refreshed across a variety of sites that are located within Perth Airport’s airport terminals, retail centres and road network.

JCDecaux’s AIRPORT portfolio provides brands unrivalled access to diverse and desirable audiences spanning Australia and New Zealand. With a presence across five major cities including Perth, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown, the combined JCDecaux AIRPORT portfolio can reach over 87 million passengers a year*.

The introduction of programmatic trading is through VIOOH, the leading global digital out-of-home marketplace. Combining VIOOH’s programmatic offering with an evolved audience measurement system at Perth Airport, makes the capabilities of this channel more accountable, flexible, and precise for advertisers with near real-time intelligent trading, driving campaign efficiency and effectiveness. Brands will be able to reach new and relevant audience segments, which can be qualified and quantified with JCDecaux’s proprietary Airport Audience Measurement system, AAM. Developed by JCDecaux’s global data division, AAM is the first international audience measurement system for the airport industry offering advertisers and agencies a standard metric throughout the world.

The renewed contract commences August 2023.

JCDecaux perth airport

