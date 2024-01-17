Is Woolworths’ Australia Day Ban Backfiring?

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk into a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney, Australia August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Conservative commentators have claimed that the choice not to stock Australia Day merchandise has led to a $2 billion decrease in the value of Woolies shares over the past week.

Woolworths last week announced that it would not be stocking Australia Day merchandise in any of its stores in the lead-up to the controversial day. But has the decision backfired on the supermarket giant?

The decision has led to an outpouring of negative sentiment toward the company, with conservative commentators now claiming that the decision has led to a decline in share prices.

“GO WOKE, GO BROKE,” former Liberal MP and now United Australia Party affiliate Craig Kelly declared on social media yesterday. “Since announcing their ban on selling Australia Day merchandise, Woolworths shares have crashed 4.47 per cent – that’s around $2 billion wiped off the value of the Woolworths shares,” he said in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

The leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton, last week slammed the ban from Woolworths, calling instead for a boycott of the retail giant. In a social post, Dutton accused Woolworths of “peddling woke agendas”.

A number of Queensland stores were also recently vandalised off the back of the decision. “Aussie Oi Oi Oi Woolies F*** U” was written in spray paint across the front of the Woolworth Tenerife store this week, and a flare was placed at the entrance, triggering the fire alarms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane)

 While the opinions of those on one side of politics or another have been made clear, the direct financial result for Woolworths remains up for debate.

The seemingly distressing graphic (below) shared widely on social media does, of course, leave out crucial information, like the fact that Woolworths shares were much lower in late November, months before the Australia Day decision was made, reports News.com.au.

Interestingly, Coles has recorded an even sharper decrease despite announcing last week that it will stock a range of Australia Day merchandise. The supermarket chain experienced a 5.03 per cent fall in share prices over the past five days, News.com.au reports.

 

Dr Craig Emerson, an economist and former Labor MP and minister, has been recently been appointed by the government to lead a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. Kos Samaras, the director of the polling firm RedBridge, said that the fall is likely a result of this upcoming review along with a general fall in the stock market.

The holiday has been a date of much contention for many years now, with the public holiday recognised as a day of mourning among Indigenous communities, marking the day the British colonised Australia and invaded Indigenous land. Last Friday, Aldi announced that it would also be joining Woolworths in not stocking Australia Day merchandise in the lead-up to January 26.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Australia Day Woolworths

Latest News

Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years

Ogilvy Network ANZ has announced that Ogilvy Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Ryan O’Connell (lead image), has resigned and is leaving the business this month. O’Connell has been with the agency for more than 11 years, during which time he has worked across almost all of the agency’s clients. One of the most awarded and highly […]

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Technology

Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready

At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
  • Technology

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive

Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]

ACERO Launched New Brand Campaign Via Wellcom
  • Campaigns

ACERO Launched New Brand Campaign Via Wellcom

Creative production agency, Wellcom Sydney has developed a brand campaign for its newest client ACERO, a premium fitness and personal training gym, located in Sydney’s Kensington and at the Fullerton Hotel in Martin Place. Lead Image: Amy and Jono Castano ACERO was founded by celebrity trainer, Jono Castano and CEO, Amy Castano. The gym has […]

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC
  • Advertising

New PubMatic Study Finds 70% of APAC Marketers Are Spending On In-App Advertising

PubMatic has released the results of a new study on trends in in-app advertising in APAC. The ‘Brand & Mobile Gaming: What the shift of brand spend into mobile gaming means for publishers’ study surveyed brands and agencies across Singapore, Japan and South Korea to uncover their mobile and in-game ad buying preferences and challenges, […]

Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal
  • Media

Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal

Prime Video’s four-year deal to provide exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for the International Cricket Council (ICC) bursts into action this Friday, January 19, with the live coverage of every match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The partnership, which begins with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, will give cricket […]

Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition
  • Media

Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition

Nominations are now open for the third Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition, presented by SBS and Australia for UNHCR. The award is named in honour of the beloved sports broadcaster Les Murray AM, who hosted The World Game on SBS and was himself a young refugee who arrived in Australia in 1956 from Hungary. “This award celebrates people […]