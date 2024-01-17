Is Woolworths’ Australia Day Ban Backfiring?
Conservative commentators have claimed that the choice not to stock Australia Day merchandise has led to a $2 billion decrease in the value of Woolies shares over the past week.
Woolworths last week announced that it would not be stocking Australia Day merchandise in any of its stores in the lead-up to the controversial day. But has the decision backfired on the supermarket giant?
The decision has led to an outpouring of negative sentiment toward the company, with conservative commentators now claiming that the decision has led to a decline in share prices.
“GO WOKE, GO BROKE,” former Liberal MP and now United Australia Party affiliate Craig Kelly declared on social media yesterday. “Since announcing their ban on selling Australia Day merchandise, Woolworths shares have crashed 4.47 per cent – that’s around $2 billion wiped off the value of the Woolworths shares,” he said in a post to X (formerly Twitter).
The leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton, last week slammed the ban from Woolworths, calling instead for a boycott of the retail giant. In a social post, Dutton accused Woolworths of “peddling woke agendas”.
A number of Queensland stores were also recently vandalised off the back of the decision. “Aussie Oi Oi Oi Woolies F*** U” was written in spray paint across the front of the Woolworth Tenerife store this week, and a flare was placed at the entrance, triggering the fire alarms.
View this post on Instagram
While the opinions of those on one side of politics or another have been made clear, the direct financial result for Woolworths remains up for debate.
The seemingly distressing graphic (below) shared widely on social media does, of course, leave out crucial information, like the fact that Woolworths shares were much lower in late November, months before the Australia Day decision was made, reports News.com.au.
Interestingly, Coles has recorded an even sharper decrease despite announcing last week that it will stock a range of Australia Day merchandise. The supermarket chain experienced a 5.03 per cent fall in share prices over the past five days, News.com.au reports.
Dr Craig Emerson, an economist and former Labor MP and minister, has been recently been appointed by the government to lead a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. Kos Samaras, the director of the polling firm RedBridge, said that the fall is likely a result of this upcoming review along with a general fall in the stock market.
The holiday has been a date of much contention for many years now, with the public holiday recognised as a day of mourning among Indigenous communities, marking the day the British colonised Australia and invaded Indigenous land. Last Friday, Aldi announced that it would also be joining Woolworths in not stocking Australia Day merchandise in the lead-up to January 26.
Please login with linkedin to commentAustralia Day Woolworths
Latest News
Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
Ogilvy Network ANZ has announced that Ogilvy Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Ryan O’Connell (lead image), has resigned and is leaving the business this month. O’Connell has been with the agency for more than 11 years, during which time he has worked across almost all of the agency’s clients. One of the most awarded and highly […]
Google Cuts Ad Sales Team, Expects To Boost Number Of Customer Support Roles
Google announces cuts to its global workforce. Not that it's translated in a spike in people using Yahoo! Search.
Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready
At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]
Monday TV Ratings: It’s All About The Tennis, As 10’s Gladiators Gets Aced
Despite the global appeal of tennis, there can be no denying its very significant whiteness.
Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos
Meta declares "cautious optimism" among advertisers. Zuck declares "cautious optimism" about racking-up a few more bill.
YouTube Denies Slower Load Times Are Related To Ad Block Detection Efforts
Are you blaming January holiday brain fog on your YouTube load times? De-fog your frontal lobe with this news.
“I’m Not Saving Your Woke Brand!” Reports Sylvester Stallone Rejected $US100M From Bud Light Prove A Hoax
Thought Bud Light's dramas dominated B&T's headlines in 2023? They look like just nudging Lisa Wilkinson in 2024 too.
“The Industry Has Changed”: Hook Creative Studio Launches
Today sees the launch of Hook Creative Studio
ABC Staff Threaten Walk Out Over Antoinette Lattouf Termination
ABC staff are threatening a walkout with keen observers saying it could actually improve Q+A.
“Most Work She’s Done All Year!” Meghan Markle’s Cameo In Coffee Ad Cops A Roasting
When it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, you either love or hate her. Unlike Andrew, where it's universal hate.
LinkedIn Reveals 76% Of Aussies Are Considering A New Job In 2024
New study reveals a quarter of Aussies are job hunting. It's even higher for the Optus IT department.
Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]
Guzman, Dan Murphy’s & Binge Hit With ‘Credential Stuffing’ Cyber Attack
Do you hide your alcohol and burrito consumption from your partner? Ready the grovelling excuses ahead of this news.
CEO Behind Snoop Dogg’s “Quitting Smoke” Ad Sacked After Campaign Proves Total Disaster
There are lessons for every creative in this Snoop Dogg disaster. There's also lots of lessons in the dangers of dope.
REVEALED: TikTok Australia Ad Awards Shortlist
TikTok Australia's Ad Awards shortlist is here with cats playing piano cruelly overlooked in the nominations.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Boosts Strategic Offering
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment boosts its strategic offering. No news on its non-strategic offering, however.
Doritos Hijacks Melbourne’s Wedding & Bride Expo
Prostate exams aside, nothing fills a man with horror and dread quite like news of a wedding and bride expo.
B&T TV – Dentsu Creative’s CEO Kirsty Muddle & BRAND NEW CCO Ben Coulson On What To Expect In 2024
The only thing more welcome in the B&T office than Kirsty Muddle is Kirsty Muddle holding a Krispy Kreme 12-pack.
Fetch TV & Paramount Australia Extend Partnership
Fetch TV and Paramount extend their local partnership. Unfortunately, B&T unaware of any ceremonial cutting of a cake.
TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nabs Stuart Alexander From The Monkeys
Monkeys' Stuart Alexander jumps ship to TBWA\Media Arts Lab. The price of lamb cutlets not said to be behind the move.
ACERO Launched New Brand Campaign Via Wellcom
Creative production agency, Wellcom Sydney has developed a brand campaign for its newest client ACERO, a premium fitness and personal training gym, located in Sydney’s Kensington and at the Fullerton Hotel in Martin Place. Lead Image: Amy and Jono Castano ACERO was founded by celebrity trainer, Jono Castano and CEO, Amy Castano. The gym has […]
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham Stars For Adidas
Does your soccer knowledge not extend any further than possibly being able to name two of the Matildas? Expand it here.
oOh!Media Appoints Prue Cox In Newly Created Role
Prue Cox joins outdoor player oOh!Media. Declares it won't change her views of camping as a holiday.
The Brag Media Bolsters Commercial & Creative Teams
The Brag Media's Arnotts Family Assorted under significant strain following the appointment of a number of new recruits.
Tory Maguire Appointed Managing Director For Publishing At Nine
Tory Maguire appointed MD for publishing at Nine's newspapers. Alas, has no plans for the return of Hägar The Horrible.
New PubMatic Study Finds 70% of APAC Marketers Are Spending On In-App Advertising
PubMatic has released the results of a new study on trends in in-app advertising in APAC. The ‘Brand & Mobile Gaming: What the shift of brand spend into mobile gaming means for publishers’ study surveyed brands and agencies across Singapore, Japan and South Korea to uncover their mobile and in-game ad buying preferences and challenges, […]
Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal
Prime Video’s four-year deal to provide exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for the International Cricket Council (ICC) bursts into action this Friday, January 19, with the live coverage of every match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The partnership, which begins with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, will give cricket […]
Similarweb Reveals Australia’s Fastest Growing eCommerce Brands
Thinking about a side hustle to help with cost of living? Forget nude art model & try these ecommerce tips instead.
Cat Bowe Pops Back Up With New Senior Marketing Role At Salesforce
Meta's Cat Bowe jumps ship to tech rival Salesforce. Although B&T admits frenemies is arguably a better word.
Inside NGEN: Nine’s Jenna du Preez On Why You Should Invest In Your Weak Ties
It's top career tips from Nine mover and shaker, Jenna du Preez. Not that she isn't a fan of MasterChef on 10.
Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition
Nominations are now open for the third Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition, presented by SBS and Australia for UNHCR. The award is named in honour of the beloved sports broadcaster Les Murray AM, who hosted The World Game on SBS and was himself a young refugee who arrived in Australia in 1956 from Hungary. “This award celebrates people […]
IKEA Pretends Not To Be IKEA At All In Clever Spot From Mother London
Why not turn carpet burn from hours of IKEA erection into a wholly more sordid tale for friends & colleagues to enjoy.
Monday TV Ratings: Gladiators Makes Top 10, Aussie Open Takes Non-News Crown
There's only one place to be in January and that's on the couch watching sport. Or Tahiti if you can afford it.
Snowball Chucking Kid Delivers Most Adorable Weather Report Of All-Time
This cute spot will melt even the hardest of hearts. Although we do excuse the scrooge from accounts in that comment.
We Are Warriors And R/GA Return With Blak Powerhouse 2024
We Are Warriors returns for 2024. That's an Indigenous art festival, not the New Zealand rugby league team.
University Of Adelaide Makes History With Campaign Via Richards Rose
University Of Adelaide unveils latest work that rightfully and studiously avoids the having to live in Adelaide part.