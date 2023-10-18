Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role

Initiative has promoted Megan Davey to the newly created role of general manager of its Melbourne.

Lead image L-R: Megan Davey, general manager and Sarah James, managing director, Initiative Melbourne

Reporting directly to managing director Sarah James, Davey’s remit will be work alongside James driving Melbourne’s growth agenda as the agency continues to expand its market footprint.

“I am delighted Megan is ready for her next challenge in her leadership journey and has accepted the role. We often say to our team that they will do the best work of their career at Initiative, and as a result your career will flourish”, James said.

Davey’s increased remit includes leading process across the agency and upskilling the wider team. She will also retain leadership on some of the largest clients in Melbourne’s client portfolio.

On her new role Davey said: “I am excited to help lead Initiative Melbourne into its next growth phase and look forward to working closely with Sarah to ensure our team deliver outstanding media solutions that drive success for clients. I am also very excited that my expanded role will allow me to broaden my impact and provide mentorship across the agency focusing on development and growth for the team”.

Davey’s career at Initiative spans seven years commencing in 2016 in a client director role and moving through the ranks to her most recent role as client partner. Her new role is effective immediately.