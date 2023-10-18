Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role

Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Initiative has promoted Megan Davey to the newly created role of general manager of its Melbourne.

    Lead image L-R: Megan Davey, general manager and Sarah James, managing director, Initiative Melbourne

    Reporting directly to managing director Sarah James, Davey’s remit will be work alongside James driving Melbourne’s growth agenda as the agency continues to expand its market footprint.

    “I am delighted Megan is ready for her next challenge in her leadership journey and has accepted the role. We often say to our team that they will do the best work of their career at Initiative, and as a result your career will flourish”, James said.

    Davey’s increased remit includes leading process across the agency and upskilling the wider team. She will also retain leadership on some of the largest clients in Melbourne’s client portfolio.

    On her new role Davey said: “I am excited to help lead Initiative Melbourne into its next growth phase and look forward to working closely with Sarah to ensure our team deliver outstanding media solutions that drive success for clients. I am also very excited that my expanded role will allow me to broaden my impact and provide mentorship across the agency focusing on development and growth for the team”.

    Davey’s career at Initiative spans seven years commencing in 2016 in a client director role and moving through the ranks to her most recent role as client partner. Her new role is effective immediately.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Initiative

    Latest News

    Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
    • Media

    Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage

    The Australian Wars received the 2023 Content Innovation Award for Representation and Inclusion – Unscripted, at the ceremony held in Cannes overnight. The landmark SBS series, produced by Blackfella Films, explores and confronts the story of the bloody battles fought on Australian soil as the colonial frontier pushed forward, and First Nations people resisted. The three-part […]

    PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
    • Media

    PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid

    Beatgrid, the single-source cross-media audience measurement solution, has announced a partnership with PHD Australia. The partnership comes in response to the growing need for single-source cross-platform measurement. Beatgrid addresses one of the most pressing concerns for global brands and marketers today, the accurate measurement for attribution of advertising investments. The partnership will empower PHD in […]

    Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
    • Media

    Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi

    The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]

    Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
    • Media

    Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus

    In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free. Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 […]

    Image lead story How Tealium’s CDP Is Helping Organisations Turn Data Challenges Into Opportunities
    • Partner Content

    How Tealium’s CDP Is Helping Organisations Turn Data Challenges Into Opportunities

    The world is changing for businesses at an alarming rate with the deprecation of third-party cookies expected next year and upcoming changes to the Privacy Act. The best organisations will find ways to stay atop the changes but ensuring these privacy-first ways of working are enacted in every function can seem fool’s errand at best […]

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
    • Media

    Seven Joins Forces With Databricks

    The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]

    What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
    • Media

    What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024

    The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]

    Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
    • Media

    Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix

    Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]

    Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
    • Media

    Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan

    Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]

    Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
    • Marketing

    Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney

    To celebrate the approaching summer, BACARDÍ has teamed up with Northeast Party House (pictured above) to headline one of its legendary parties; BACARDÍ Dance Floor. The one-night-only gig on Friday, 27 October will bring epic tunes and delicious cocktails to Sydney’s creative hotspot, Cell Block Theatre at the National Art School, turning it into what […]

    LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand
    • Advertising

    LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand

    Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) has kicked off its refreshed spring 2023 consumer ad campaign “Now Playing” with an AUD $2.05m (USD $1.3m) investment across Australia and, for the first time, in Aotearoa, New Zealand. The refreshed “Now Playing” campaign comes as visitation numbers to LA from Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand, […]

    Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
    • Marketing

    Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY

    Award-winning creative communications agency, SOCIETY, continues to grow with four new appointments, including a full-time team member based in Melbourne. Pictured Above: Top left – Melissa van der Haak. Top right – Sarah Gordon. Bottom left – Georgie Campbell. Bottom right – Emma Cave Sarah Gordon is joining the SOCIETY team in Melbourne as a […]

    Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
    • Marketing

    Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change

    Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]

    It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
    • Marketing

    It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!

    Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
    • Media

    Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty

    This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]

    Exceptional ALIEN Moves To Tackle Fake Travel Reviews
    • Media

    Exceptional ALIEN Moves To Tackle Fake Travel Reviews

    In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the world’s leading creators, acting as travel guides for the cities they love. The free […]

    News Corp Launches News Health Network
    • Media

    News Corp Launches News Health Network

    News Corp Australia has unveiled the News Health Network, redefining the company’s health and wellness offering. Uniting News Corp Australia’s trusted health brands and verticals under the News Health Network banner, complemented by advanced audience targeting capabilities and custom-produced health, wellbeing and beauty content, clients are able to access a 5.7 million* monthly audience of […]

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network
    • Media

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network

    LiSTNR has retained its number one position as Australia’s largest podcast sales representatives network, reaching more than 7.7 million monthly listeners in September, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker results released today. In addition, Hamish & Andy is once again the country’s number one podcast* and number one comedy podcast in September. 7am with Schwartz […]

    Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream
    • Marketing

    Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream

    Kirsty Visman (pictured above) has acquired Australian-based full-service marketing agency, Superdream. Kirsty Visman, who is currently the agency’s managing director, has led the agency since its inception. “As Director of the agency, since we opened eight years ago, Superdream always felt like my baby. Building the agency from just one foundation client to an agency […]