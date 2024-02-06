Initiative Offers Pro-Bono Support To Youth Mental Health Charity Batyr

Initiative Australia has reinforced its commitment to the Australian community by leveraging their media buying powers to support batyr as a charity partner, supporting the leading youth mental health NFP in promotion of batyr’s annual Splash the Stigma swim fundraiser, that kicks off this February (returning for its fifth year).

batyr are also partnering again with cult swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler and Swimming Australia.

batyr is a preventative mental health organisation that provides unique and engaging programs designed to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and empower young people to reach out for support.

Initiative Australia has worked in a pro-bono capacity to secure free media spots for ‘Splash the Stigma’, batyr’s annual drive to ‘turn the tide on mental health’, via a swimming challenge which takes place throughout February, asking participants to swim any distance throughout the month while raising money through their personal network.

Creative placed by Initiative was designed to drive awareness and encourage consumers to sign up for batyr’s Splash the Stigma challenge, across a wide-ranging selection of leading media channels, securing pro-bono media placements across a range of channels and partners. Media partners include: Nine, Seven West Media, Paramount, Nova, ARN, ATN, JCDecaux, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, oOh!Media, Workplace Media, Val Morgan Outdoor, Tonic Media, Motio, The Media Shop, Pedestrian Group, Are Media, News Corp, Playground XYZ, and Concrete Playground.

Initiative’s senior partnerships executive, Olivia Coxon, said: “Supporting the Splash the Stigma campaign in 2024 is a chance for us to meaningfully contribute to the worthy cause of youth mental health. We were blown away by how enthusiastic the industry was about helping batyr. With the media community’s generosity, batyr will be able to continue to deliver their life-changing in-school and in-uni education programs, helping our young people to better understand and look after their mental health.”

Driving this year’s Splash the Stigma challenge is batyr’s goal to prevent young people from reaching the point of crisis. Tragically, suicide remains the leading cause of death of young people in Australia and rates of psychological distress have increased in the last decade. Sadly, many young people dealing with mental health issues do not reach out for help, largely due to stigma, low rates of mental health literacy and access to support. Every dollar raised by participants in this years Splash The Stigma will go to batyr’s peer-to-peer education programs in schools and universities, where students hear stories of hope from a young person going through a tough time, and learn the skills to proactively look after their mental health and look out for their peers.