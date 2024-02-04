Initiative Nabs Steph O’Donnell From Carat
Adding significant firepower to its Melbourne Investment offering, Initiative, has appointed Steph O’Donnell as head of investment – Melbourne. O’Donnell has also been appointed to Melbourne’s Senior Leadership Team.
Reporting directly to chief partnerships & investment officer Paige Wheaton; O’Donnell’s immediate remit is to craft and lead the market’s investment product across the entire investment ecosystem, leveraging the agency’s strengths and products to create value for client.
Paige Wheaton said as the agency’s investment products continue to evolve to meet market demand, it is imperative Initiative seeks talent that provides a unique balance of technical investment capability coupled with a strategic mindset.
“We have found that in Steph, her market reputation reflects our desire to hire the best talent in market. Steph is already an established leader; the depth and breadth of her media partnerships are legendary and her passion and genuine desire to produce unique and best in class work sets us up for success in driving Initiative’s investment product into the future,” said Wheaton.
“Steph will be a critical partner to me and her strategic acumen and counsel will undoubtedly play a pivotal role on our senior leadership team”.
Previously VIC group investment director at Carat, O’Donnell has 10 years’ experience in media investment having held senior roles at Spark Foundry across both Sydney and Melbourne, and before that Match Media and Starcom.
“I am thrilled to be joining Initiative Melbourne at such a transformative time. They are an ambitious team with a hunger to lead the market in product and processes and are poised to take advantage of Melbourne’s burgeoning market,” said O’Donnell.
“Paige is well known in market for being at the peak of her craft and having the opportunity to work alongside her and MD, Sarah James is indeed an honour. I’m excited to develop Melbourne’s investment team and our product and at the same time elevating our media partnerships and producing outstanding client campaigns. It’s an exciting time to join the agency.”
Her appointment is effective immediately.
