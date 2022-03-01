Initiative Melbourne Wins Australian Unity’s Media

Following a highly contested pitch, media agency Initiative Melbourne has been appointed agency of record by the member-owned wellbeing company, Australian Unity.

Initiative will lead strategy and all media campaign activity, tasked with delivering sustainable business growth by expanding Australian Unity’s member and customer base.

Sarah James, managing director, Initiative Melbourne said her team were delighted to work with Australian Unity, a brand with a long and proud history in Australia of supporting Australians’ wellbeing.

James said “We’ve had our eye on this brand for some time, they may have been around for more than 180 years but they’re a progressive and ambitious business who aren’t shy of backing brave brand thinking. This fits perfectly with Initiative’s brand spirit; we’re excited to be their agency partner and support their ambition of being the most trusted wellbeing company in Australia.

“We were very impressed with Initiative’s excellent understanding of our business and the agency’s creativity, fluency in technology and strong effectiveness record,” said Kellie Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer, Australian Unity.

“Initiative’s passion for achieving results through open and collaborative partnerships is perfectly aligned to our business. There is also a clear cultural fit and a shared business ethos that is important to us. I’m very pleased to welcome Initiative to our team,” Johnston concluded.

Work commences March 1 with the first campaign expected to roll-out Q2, 2022.