Industry Mentorship Program Assisterhood Returns In 2024 With Info Night For Aspiring Applicants
Assisterhood is gearing up to give underrepresented people in the comms industry even more opportunities to succeed.

In its seventh year, Assisterhood returns as a three-state-strong initiative in VIC, NSW, and QLD with hints at a further expansion.

For the first time, the initiative is hosting an Info Night, where aspiring applicants can hear from those who were accepted into the program and gain top tips from mentors on standing out. Attendees will also get an insight into the program’s strategically based mentorship matchmaking system.

“It feels like just yesterday we launched the program. Seven years later, we’ve got our most impressive mentor numbers yet, and we’re even more excited about what’s to come. The info night will contain some surprise reveals, incredible new and returning mentors, and a deep dive into how the application selection works,” said Assisterhood founder, Linh Diep.

Assisterhood mentors are a proven success, helping aspiring leaders navigate the industry’s twists and turns and all the career changes that come with it. Not only is the one-to-one mentorship program a boost to confidence and careers, but the Assisterhood community reaches far and wide. With over 157 alumni and 105+ mentors since 2018, the community has become a place where people can share ideas, jobs, advice, and make things happen.

Assisterhood strongly encourages people of all backgrounds and identities to attend the Info Night and apply for the 2024 mentorship program.

  • WHAT: Assisterhood 2024 Info Night – where past alumni and their mentors discuss what makes a successful application
  • WHERE: Online via Zoom (session will be recorded)
  • WHEN: 7pm AEDT Tuesday 26 March
  • WHO: Anyone in AU/NZ interested in the 2024 program
  • HOW: Register here: https://lu.ma/5110ub2s

2024 mentors will be announced in the coming weeks.

Applications open Thursday 28 March.




