Hilarious New ‘Dear Paul’ Campaign Using Memes To Swing An Election

Community members are joining forces with the Voices of Bradfield to swing the local perception of Liberal member Paul Fletcher using ‘Dear Paul’ memes, and it’s delightfully funny.

It’s clear that the upcoming federal election will not be won with empty promises or political favours – this time, it will be won with memes.

While we’re still chuckling at this social media campaign from the Greens from last week, a group of women in Sydney’s Upper North Shore area are using memes to promote their local independent member and change the public opinion surrounding Coalition representative Paul Fletcher.

The Bradfield seat is currently considered the sixth safest seat in Australia, expected to go to Fletcher and the Liberals, but the Voices of Bradfield group are aiming to help swing the local women’s vote in favour of independent member Nicolette Boele using this brand-new campaign of memes.

Three self-described, ‘grumpy middle-aged women with no experience in politics or advertising’ have pioneered the ‘Dear Paul’ format, a series of tongue-in-cheek funnies targeting female voters in the area and supporting Boele in her fight to draw power away from the major parties.

Samantha Graham, president of Voices of Bradfield, says that nationally, women are 10% more likely to stop voting for the Coalition than men, and added that they “decided there was a lot of fun to be had playing on the ‘Dear John letter’ theme to break up with Paul Fletcher.”

“We want the memes to make women of all ages give thought to exactly who they are voting for – and why. But we also want to make them laugh.”

Michelle Rawson, president of the neighbouring Voices of Bennelong community group, started creating the ‘Dear John’ memes before John Alexander announced his retirement.

“Making memes is far better than shouting at the TV or slumping into depression over the lack of political action on climate change and lack of integrity in Canberra. It’s been great fun – and the fact that we’re not a part of the campaign means we can push boundaries.”

Teresa Russell, the third member of the self-named ‘Dream Meme Team’, says that she got involved “because I love a laugh, even when things like this election are as serious as a heart attack.”

“Nicolette is the most qualified candidate across the country in terms of clean energy and responsible investment. She’s an action-on-climate-change rockstar and knows how to transition businesses and the economy into profitable and environmentally sustainable operations. What’s not to like?”