“Hateful & Disgusting!” People Are Furious About The New Marks & Spencer Christmas Ad (Even The Palestinians)

When it comes to Christmas ads, no one beats the Brits. However, venerable retailer Marks & Spencer has managed to upset plenty of people with their annual festive spot that dropped on Wednesday.

The work, by London agency Mother, managed to rack up 23 complaints to the UK’s ad watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in its first 24 hours.

The spot – which you can watch below – is called “Thismas” and hosts an array of stars including the actress Hannah Waddingham, actress and playwright Zawe Ashton, singer Sophie Ellis Bextor and Queer Eye’s Tan France doing Christmas their way.

According to the ASA, the complaints centered on the Christmas cards being burned with a blowtorch and an elf puppet being batted from a rooftop.

In a statement, ASA said: “Complainants believe that these scenes might be distressing for children to see, that they encourage emulating dangerous behaviour and that they depict a negative sentiment of this occasion.”

One complainant said: “Celebrating the burning and destruction of items that could be easily reused, recycled or repurposed feels out of touch.”

The UK’s Greetings Cards Association even chimed in saying “many of our members … are somewhat surprised by the blow-torching of Christmas cards in the M&S Christmas ad … but thankfully most of us will think about putting others first this Christmas, not themselves”.

The retailer was also forced to apologise and pull an Instagram post that showed an out-take from the ad that  showed red, green and silver hats burning in a fireplace after some people interpreted it as the burning of the Palestinian flag.

Despite the ad being shot back in August – well before the start of the war – complainants argued it should’ve been re-shot.

As they do, people took to social media to vent their rage.

“How come you have that much hate to deliver disguised as ‘Christmas celebration’?” tweeted one person.

Another added: “Absolutely disgusting. Even if it was recorded in August you should have reshot this image or used technology to make changes. Shame on you!!!”

Queer Eye presenter Tan France defended the ad on Instagram: “The ad was shot in August, so maybe you’re reaching with your ridiculous comments.”

The backlash prompted Marks & Spencer to issue an official statement, explaining that the colours were intended to be festive-themed and not to make a political statement.




