Hardie Grant Media Launches Content Agency Heads & Tales, Names Clare Brundle As MD

Hardie Grant Media, a leading independent marketing network, has announced the launch of Heads & Tales Content Agency as an addition to its agency network, and the appointment of Clare Brundle (lead image) as its managing director.

Heads & Tales has been created as a new specialist content agency within Hardie Grant Media’s network and now sits alongside digital marketing agency Reload Media, PR & events agency, tide.pr, and production studio, Sherpa, setup to deliver a truly integrated marketing network for clients.

The Heads & Tales team is made up of 20 staff in Melbourne and Sydney and partners with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, CSR, Zoos Victoria, NGV and RACT, delivering a range of services including content strategy, content marketing and custom publishing.

Clare Brundle, managing director, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been at Hardie Grant Media for over 10 years, most recently as deputy managing director, and heavily involved in the evolution of the network. Her previous experience includes editorial director at Time Out and Ink Publishing in Singapore.

Brundle said: “As part of Hardie Grant, we’ve got an incredible heritage in storytelling and publishing, and we’ve created Heads & Tales to build on that while reimagining our agency with a digital-first mindset. We’ve rebuilt our offering, added some amazing people and clients, and are completely focused on the future of digital content, brand storytelling and custom publishing. Then tapping into our agency network, we can combine that with paid and earned expertise that goes well deeper than any traditional content agency.

Nick Hardie-Grant, group managing director of Hardie Grant Media, said: “We’re focused on creating a truly connected group of agencies that clients love and can deliver on the modern mix of skills and services they need. More often than not, the lines between where one agency stops and the other starts are blurred, and that’s what we’re setup to improve.

“Shared thinking, processes, systems, people, as well as offices and P&Ls – all important parts of running agencies, but especially important in a network offering. There are a lot of little things we’re doing that we think can make a big difference to our client’s experience – and the quality of the work,” continued Hardie-Grant.

Hardie Grant Media is an independent marketing network founded in 1997 with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, London and Manila, and over 125 staff.