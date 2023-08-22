Hardie Grant Media Launches Content Agency Heads & Tales, Names Clare Brundle As MD

Hardie Grant Media Launches Content Agency Heads & Tales, Names Clare Brundle As MD
Stacey McArdle
By Stacey McArdle
SHARE
THIS



Hardie Grant Media, a leading independent marketing network, has announced the launch of Heads & Tales Content Agency as an addition to its agency network, and the appointment of Clare Brundle (lead image) as its managing director.

Heads & Tales has been created as a new specialist content agency within Hardie Grant Media’s network and now sits alongside digital marketing agency Reload Media, PR & events agency, tide.pr, and production studio, Sherpa, setup to deliver a truly integrated marketing network for clients.

The Heads & Tales team is made up of 20 staff in Melbourne and Sydney and partners with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, CSR, Zoos Victoria, NGV and RACT, delivering a range of services including content strategy, content marketing and custom publishing.

Clare Brundle, managing director, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been at Hardie Grant Media for over 10 years, most recently as deputy managing director, and heavily involved in the evolution of the network. Her previous experience includes editorial director at Time Out and Ink Publishing in Singapore.

Brundle said: “As part of Hardie Grant, we’ve got an incredible heritage in storytelling and publishing, and we’ve created Heads & Tales to build on that while reimagining our agency with a digital-first mindset. We’ve rebuilt our offering, added some amazing people and clients, and are completely focused on the future of digital content, brand storytelling and custom publishing. Then tapping into our agency network, we can combine that with paid and earned expertise that goes well deeper than any traditional content agency.

Nick Hardie-Grant, group managing director of Hardie Grant Media, said: “We’re focused on creating a truly connected group of agencies that clients love and can deliver on the modern mix of skills and services they need. More often than not, the lines between where one agency stops and the other starts are blurred, and that’s what we’re setup to improve.

“Shared thinking, processes, systems, people, as well as offices and P&Ls – all important parts of running agencies, but especially important in a network offering. There are a lot of little things we’re doing that we think can make a big difference to our client’s experience – and the quality of the work,” continued Hardie-Grant.

Hardie Grant Media is an independent marketing network founded in 1997 with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, London and Manila, and over 125 staff.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Hardie Grant Media

Latest News

Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
  • Media

Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair

Ita Buttrose will not stand for a second term as the chair of the ABC when her five-year term ends in March next year. Communications minister Michelle Rowland revealed the planned change at the top of the ABC on Tuesday and said that government would commence a selection process in due course. Rowland said that […]

Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win

The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s […]

ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Marketing

ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]

shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
  • Media

shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw

shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced  the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.”  Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]

Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
  • Marketing

Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access

Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]

TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
  • Marketing

TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director

TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, […]

Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
  • Media

Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]

Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
  • Partner Content

Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?

Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
  • Media

Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)

Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine