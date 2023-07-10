Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board

Content marketing platform Fabulate has added senior digital media executive Liam Walsh to its board as it prepares to grow in APAC.

Walsh is a former managing director of Facebook in Australia, where he last held the position of preferred marketing developer (PMD) for JAPAC. He oversaw the platform’s tool to assist advertisers run marketing and advertising across the region.

More recently Walsh was programmatic platform Amobee’s managing director between 2015 and 2021 and has and has a long history of publisher and agency side leadership.

“It’s fantastic for us to have Liam join the board of Fabulate,” said Toby Kennett, CEO of

Fabulate.

“Liam brings more than two decades of digital marketing expertise in some of the most senior roles within both the Australian and APAC online ecosystem and joins at a pivotal time for us as we chart a course for expansion into the wider region.”

“I am stoked to work with this team of passionate, curious, and diligent team of people,” said Walsh.

“Fabulate is a platform that solves the meaningful problem of how to take advantage of the influencer and content creator opportunity, and to do so with better outcomes than most are achieving now.”

The board appointment is a significant coup for the Australian social and content marketing workflow platform which recently celebrated the four year anniversary, since its founding.

It also comes after Fabulate’s successful expansion in 2022 into the New Zealand market.

“Over the past four years Fabulate has established a key place in the Australian / New Zealand influencer and content market space and been recognised as a leader in helping brands create

powerful and meaningful content – content that cuts through,” said Ben Gunn, chief revenue

officer of Fabulate.

“Liam’s expertise and guidance to our executive team as we seek to take Fabulate, as a

platform, to the next level will be invaluable in both the product offering for marketers and

agencies but also in terms of his relationships across the APAC region. We could not be more

excited.”

Fabulate was co-founded four years ago, by former senior Nine executives Ben Gunn and

Nathan Powell together with entrepreneur Toby Kennett and ex-Qantas executive Sachin Singh, with the aim to transform the way brands engage in the social media and content marketing

space.

Fabulate’s technology simplifies process of brands working with content creators but also helps amplify that content across a network of premium publishers, bring new audiences and allowing them to generate record levels of engagements.

Uber, Virgin Australia and World Vision are among the major brands to use the Fabulate platform to deliver quality social and content marketing campaigns at scale.

Lead Image: L:R Toby Kennett, Liam Walsh and Ben Gunn