Football Australia & LEGO Encourage Women & Non-Binary Footballers Via Chisel

Football Australia recently launched a localised content series in partnership with LEGO Group, building on the global “PLAY UNSTOPPABLE” campaign, telling unapologetic, undivided & unwritten stories of women’s football.

The content series has emerged through OUR GAME, an initiative of Football Australia’s Legacy ‘23 Plan, which aims at harnessing the power of football to build an inclusive and diverse game that embraces, positively influences and elevates women and girls, ultimately promoting the unique culture of the women’s game.

OUR GAME was developed as an avenue to build excitement and momentum ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 which kicks off today.

Through the Legacy ’23 plan Football Australia is committed to building an enduring legacy for football beyond the global tournament, and in doing so become the first Australian sport to reach gender parity in participation.

Football Australia’s head of women’s football, women’s World Cup legacy & inclusion, Sarah Walsh said: “Through OUR GAME we are sharing individual stories from the community, to help shape the future of women’s football as we continue to push for greater representation of women from all walks of life.”

Chisel film director, Emily Mays, added: “When it comes to women’s sport, the power of storytelling can never be overstated. We really wanted this series to bring diverse voices to the table from all different areas of football and give them a platform to tell their story.”



“It’s been a really special journey getting to know the people in this series and bringing to light the work they are doing behind the scenes for generations to come.”

The PLAY UNSTOPPABLE series highlights the grassroots stories of football players, administrators, and teams across Australia, with the films titled UNAPOLOGETIC, UNDIVIDED & UNWRITTEN featuring:

Angelica Georgopoulos (Admin Manager, Sydney Olympic FC & Junior VP, Strathfield FC)

Assmaah Helal (Head of Operational Growth, Creating Chances)

Samantha Lewis (Football Journalist & OUR GAME Media Mentor) & Annabel Martin (USYD NPL Player)

Edge Hill United Football Club (CAIRNS, Qld)

Ultimately, the objective of the series is to amplify OUR GAME and in turn, elevate how women and girls are represented in football and perhaps more importantly invite new participants to engage with football.”

This campaign is rolling out across BVOD, YouTube & Paid Social and it will also be played during the FIFA Fan Festival at the OUR GAME Community Hub activation across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane sites.

