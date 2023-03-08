‘FitChix’ – Honest Eggs Launches Fitness Tracker For Chickens

Honest Eggs Co. are showing people how free and healthy their chickens are by launching the first-ever fitness tracker designed for chooks.

VMLY&R collaborated with Airbag to create ergonomic, chicken friendly fitness trackers that doesn’t impose on day-to-day life and behaviour.

Multiple prototypes were engineered and calibrated to properly capture the activity levels of individual chickens – including step counts, which are printed onto the eggs that Australians buy at the supermarket.

Honest Eggs Co. general manager Roger Boyd “Honest Eggs Co. is on a mission to change egg farming for the better. We launched FitChix to help monitor the health of our chooks and to continue to bring attention to why regenerative farming is better for the hens, the egg, the land, the farmer and the community. In an extremely confusing category, Honest Eggs Co. is an easy choice as it is the one you can count on to be honest and transparent about the way we farm”.

As well as the fitness trackers and step count on each egg laid, FitChix will appear in OLV, OOH, Social and in-store to educate consumers on the importance of sustainable, regenerative farming practices.

Jake Barrow, group executive creative director of VMLY&R “The egg category is a minefield of naming conventions, all designed to sound like the chickens are getting a pretty good deal. The reality is often otherwise. Right through from product, to campaign, to transaction point, FitChix is an innovation that delivers irrefutable proof that the chickens at Honest Eggs farms live a free and healthy life. So, make sure your next carbonara is an Honest one!”

Charmaine Griffith, growth director VMLY&R said “As shoppers become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, Honest Eggs Co. is helping to bring the promise of regenerative farming front and centre on supermarket shelves. As one of Australia’s foremost pioneers in this field, we’re proud to share their

story