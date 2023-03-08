‘FitChix’ – Honest Eggs Launches Fitness Tracker For Chickens

‘FitChix’ – Honest Eggs Launches Fitness Tracker For Chickens
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Honest Eggs Co. are showing people how free and healthy their chickens are by launching the first-ever fitness tracker designed for chooks.

VMLY&R collaborated with Airbag to create ergonomic, chicken friendly fitness trackers that doesn’t impose on day-to-day life and behaviour.

Multiple prototypes were engineered and calibrated to properly capture the activity levels of individual chickens – including step counts, which are printed onto the eggs that Australians buy at the supermarket.

Honest Eggs Co. general manager Roger Boyd “Honest Eggs Co. is on a mission to change egg farming for the better. We launched FitChix to help monitor the health of our chooks and to continue to bring attention to why regenerative farming is better for the hens, the egg, the land, the farmer and the community. In an extremely confusing category, Honest Eggs Co. is an easy choice as it is the one you can count on to be honest and transparent about the way we farm”.

As well as the fitness trackers and step count on each egg laid, FitChix will appear in OLV, OOH, Social and in-store to educate consumers on the importance of sustainable, regenerative farming practices.

Jake Barrow, group executive creative director of VMLY&R “The egg category is a minefield of naming conventions, all designed to sound like the chickens are getting a pretty good deal. The reality is often otherwise. Right through from product, to campaign, to transaction point, FitChix is an innovation that delivers irrefutable proof that the chickens at Honest Eggs farms live a free and healthy life. So, make sure your next carbonara is an Honest one!”

Charmaine Griffith, growth director VMLY&R said “As shoppers become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, Honest Eggs Co. is helping to bring the promise of regenerative farming front and centre on supermarket shelves. As one of Australia’s foremost pioneers in this field, we’re proud to share their
story

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

M&C Saatchi Launches ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’
  • Media

M&C Saatchi Launches ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’

Call to fearlessly move women forward. M&C Saatchi Group’s employee led network for women FEMM&C launches ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’ It’s a “fearless takeover” says Sharon Edmondston, co-chair of FEMM&C (group creative director, M&C Saatchi). “International Women’s Day is always an opportunity to take stock of the last 12 months and refocus energy on gender equality. […]

TBWA\Sydney Wins Grand Prix For Good Award At Spikes Asia
  • Advertising

TBWA\Sydney Wins Grand Prix For Good Award At Spikes Asia

The winners for this year’s Spikes Asia Awards have been announced, with TBWA\Sydney scooping the Grand Prix for Good Award. The Omnicom agency won the award for its “Classify Consent” campaign for Consent Labs. Seven Australian agencies have managed to scoop Grand Prix, including The Monkeys, CHEP Network, and Howatson+Company. Here are the rest of […]

Reddit Launches TikTok-Style Infinite Scroll For Text & Videos
  • Technology

Reddit Launches TikTok-Style Infinite Scroll For Text & Videos

Reddit is the latest social company to take a leaf out of TikTok’s book and has launched Read and Watch — two infinitely scrolling feeds of content. The new feeds will be available on the Reddit app and can be switched between at a user’s leisure. The traditional Reddit feed will not go anywhere. Naturally, […]

Affectionate couple in kitchen, preparing spaghetti toghether
  • Media

Learn Your Way Around The Kitchen With “Taste Test Kitchen”

Taste today launched “Taste Test Kitchen”, an exciting new destination for everything consumers need to know to discover, buy and master kitchen appliances, gadgets and products. Bringing the trust, authority and scale of Australia’s number one food media brand to a new dedicated vertical, “Taste Test Kitchen” features reviews, videos, how-to content and thousands of […]

Nine Reportedly Deleted Footage Of MAFS Villain Tayla’s Emotional Speech
  • Media

Nine Reportedly Deleted Footage Of MAFS Villain Tayla’s Emotional Speech

Channel Nine reportedly cut footage of MAFS bride Tayla’s emotional speech from Wednesday’s episode, deciding to keep her as a villain. According to the DailyMail, Tayla (married to Hugo) wrote a super vulnerable message explaining why she has such a guard up. Tayla has been heavily criticized by viewers for her cold and rude treatment […]

Make-A-Wish Cycling Campaign Raises $120,000 For Critically Ill Kids
  • Media

Make-A-Wish Cycling Campaign Raises $120,000 For Critically Ill Kids

Make-A-Wish Australia raised over $120,000 from its Ride For Wishes fundraiser which ran throughout February. The annual fundraising event invites Australians to cycle 20km, 100km, 200km, 700km or a distance of their choice to raise money for Make-A-Wish Australia. The money will go towards granting life-changing wishes for children. This year, Make-A-Wish Australia saw a […]

Indie Agency Cossette Launches “A Powerful Perspective” Campaign For Gerety Awards
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Cossette Launches “A Powerful Perspective” Campaign For Gerety Awards

Indie agency Cossette has emphasized the importance of having a different perspective in a campaign for the Gerety Awards. The campaign has been launched as a call for entries for the Gerety Awards – the media awards judged by an all-female panel. With more than 20 translations the viral campaign emphasises the power of having […]

Mediahub Wins Bosch’s Media
  • Media

Mediahub Wins Bosch’s Media

Mediahub staff foolishly getting out the soup spoons and napkins after initially thinking they'd won borscht's media.

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
  • Advertising
  • Technology

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish

Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]