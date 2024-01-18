‘Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Give A F*ck What You Think’ – Model Graces Cover Of Glamour UK

There are few models out there who garner more internet controversy than Emily Ratajkowski. Since appearing semi-nude in Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines video aged 21, Ratajkowski has become the woman that the internet loves to obsess over (she has more than 30 million Instagram followers) and also loves to hate.

However thankfully, according to the latest cover of Glamour UK, Ratajkowski “doesn’t give a f*ck what you think”.

Despite her meteoric internet presence, Ratajkowski showed her support for the magazine industry by appearing on the cover and taking part in a multi-page shoot in the January edition of Glamour UK.

In the shoot, Ratajkowski wears a series of outfits including a dress by Tove Studio and a black leather bra. She also spoke candidly about her shifting attitudes towards feminism.

One of the themes that came up is her shifting attitudes towards ‘choice feminism’ which is a type of feminism which emphasises women’s freedom of choice.

She said: “I [now] don’t agree with choice feminism. When I was in my early twenties that’s something I talked about, but that’s also what I correct in the book…

“God, I was saying that because I wanted to protect myself and believe something because the alternative was too terrifying and too depressing”.

“And even the story I told myself or talked about with Blurred Lines this kind of ‘Well, it was fun and it was empowering’, there were moments like that, yes. But there were moments on set that were so clear about who was in power.”

Criticisms of choice feminism say it causes political stagnation because people are too afraid to question a woman’s choice for fear of being a ‘bad feminist’.

Ratajkowski says she received unfair criticism for her book My Body (a series of essays about her experience being a female commodity) from women who did not separate the content from her pubic persona.

“I think that even in the experience of the publishing of the book, a lot of the first articles that came out were other women picking it apart in a way that I don’t think was fair, actually”.

“Because it’s a collection of essays about my experience. But they could not separate me as a person, and even referenced recent Instagram posts in critiquing my book.”