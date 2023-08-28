Digital Creative Agency Orchard Names Bridget Ash As Content & Activations Director

Digital creative agency Orchard has appointed Bridget Ash (lead image) to the newly created role of content and activations director, bolstering the agency’s content creation and engagement capabilities and end-to-end customer experience offering.

Bridget Ash returns to Orchard after a successful six-year stint working with global consumer and healthcare brands across the UK including AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Unilever, Novartis, Janseen and more. Notably, Bridget played a pivotal role as the activation lead on a ground-breaking global patient initiative for AstraZeneca aimed at revolutionising asthma care. This initiative, launched in over 18 countries, received numerous industry accolades, and helped to reach patients with an important message.

Ash brings her extensive experience and visionary leadership in content development and activations to spearhead Orchard’s next phase of growth.

Throughout her established career, Ash has worked with brands to deliver strategies which resonate with audiences from a diverse range of backgrounds, geographical locations, and interests. After her departure from Orchard in 2014, Ash went on to hold positions in social and content in the UK at Digitas Health LifeBrands, OLIVER, Real Chemistry and more.

Ash commented: “I am delighted to be returning to the Orchard team. It’s an agency with a fantastic culture, who is creating some exciting and innovative work for their clients. The team have great momentum behind them, and I’m thrilled to be part of their ongoing growth trajectory.”

Mikaela Crimmins, chief dtrategy officer at Orchard added, “We are thrilled to welcome Bridget back to Orchard. Our clients are increasingly looking for ways to connect with their customers and patients with content at scale – and Bridget has the knack for knowing exactly what will positively persuade an audience in channels or formats that provide value to an audience, it doesn’t hurt either that she makes everything seem super simple. That gets a chef’s kiss from me!”