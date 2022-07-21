Dentsu’s iProspect Launches Future Focus Report Exploring Intersections Of Media & Society

Dentsu’s iProspect Launches Future Focus Report Exploring Intersections Of Media & Society
Joy Clark
By Joy Clark
SHARE
THIS



Dentsu’s iProspect has unveiled its latest thinking in this year’s Future Focus 2022 report, which brings a new perspective on how media intersects with society and societal trends.

Within its 60 plus pages, marketers are invited to explore the new intersections of media through three mega trends; The Next Normal, Empathy and Responsibility, and Personal Privacy

Available now to download, these megatrends are broken out into ten easily digestible insights, observations, practical case examples and key takeaway advice segments for companies and marketers to quickly and effectively leverage to accelerate their brands.

“The global mass trauma experienced from the pandemic has quickly been forgotten in our daily narrative, leaving behind a new set of behaviours, values and needs. This report explores the intersections in our lives where tension plays a part as we adapt to new ways of living,” said author Sam Cousins, chief strategy officer, iProspect Australia.

The Future Focus 2022 report covers:

  • The intersection of Next and Normal
    We find ourselves at an intersection of next, and normal. Consumer behaviour has so rapidly changed over the last few years we have seen more change in the way many people live, work, shop, and socialise than any time in the past 70 years.
    Examined through: The Hybrid Human / Shop Here. Shop Now / Get Virtual / Secure but Scarce / The Remote Revolution
  • The intersection of Empathy and Responsibility
    Winning for brands in the previous decade arguably meant focusing on the data arms-race and having the most information on their customer vs understanding them, in order to accelerate and grow. This has seismically changed over the last two years for multiple but on a more philosophical level, customers have changed in their demands from brands on how they want to be understood.
    Examined through: Reimaging with Responsibility / Media for a Sustainable Future
  • The intersection of Personal and Private
    Biometric identifiers have worked their way into our everyday life, be it finger scanning at airports or on our phones. Our health data is shared across apps, across devices, and across companies. Unique identifiers exist for us in both the online and offline world in an era where the intersection between the personal world and private world becomes ever more relevant.
    Examined through: Anonymously Yours / Cookie No More / Your Data. My Data

Please login with linkedin to comment

iProspect

Latest News

Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect

Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]

MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
  • Technology

MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD

The MiQ workie sent for six bottles of sparkling & some cabanossi sticks as Fiona Roberts promoted to MD.

MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM
  • Marketing
  • Media

MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM

UnLtd has appointed Georgie Theologedis as General Manager for MOOD, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise, that funds programs to support youth mental health. Theologedis joins from IRI Asia Pacific where she was the Lead Consultant for Insights, driving global insights and trends for sales performance using consumer data. Prior to this, she […]

Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’
  • Media

Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform Broadsign has today released Broadsign Reach Header Bidder, a solution for Broadsign Reach users that enables media owners to consolidate and manage programmatic bids from multiple thirdparty supply-side-platforms (SSPs). Rather than the current practice of reserving a one-to-one slot for each SSP partner, the solution enables a one-to-many approach that allows […]

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
  • Technology

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director

Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]